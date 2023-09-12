I pledge allegiance to the flag… you know the rest. Like many of you, these words were a daily part of my schooling. But now these words cause division.

“Has the pledge of allegiance become offensive?”

When Francis Bellamy published a version of the pledge as an employee at a magazine, he helped their sales. After all the American Flag was one of the products advertised.

Consequently, the flag and the pledge are inextricably bound together.

The original pledge was an odd mixture of advertising, patriotism, and religion. Its author was in the 1892 social gospel movement – which tried to impose religious ideology on those who disagreed — as a way to end society’s ills.

They called themselves Socialist. Or Progressive.

Schools all over the nation made the pledge a part of their morning routines. The notorious words “under God” were added in 1954.

Those opposing reciting the pledge have filed lawsuits. Some like Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1943 won. Others — mostly individuals and groups trying to remove the phrase “under God” — lost.

I believed that like — “In God we trust” on money, the “One Nation Under God” phrase in the pledge was not worship. But researching this intent proved me wrong.

In 1954, while signing the bill that would change the pledge, President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared, “From this day forward, the millions of our school children will daily proclaim in every city and town, every village and rural schoolhouse, the dedication of our Nation and our people to the Almighty.”

I was surprised by this. You may be too. In 1954 due to separation of church and state — God being proclaimed in schools or their attached activities was very contentious.

It still is.

Some citizens like those at DontSayThePledge.com want “God” gone saying, “Whether you are religious or not, you can make a statement for true inclusiveness…Stand up for America by sitting down during the pledge of allegiance until the inclusive version is restored.” Apparently, the new version of the social gospel movement seeks to impose political ideology (instead of religion) – on those who disagree, still hoping to end all of society’s ills.

Within this context, citing separation of church and state – some Progressives seek to remove even the mention of “God” from schools. But unlike the former social gospel supporters who were against addiction, today substance abuse is viewed as a right.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

They’re still called Socialist. Or Progressive. I’m not sure this is progress.

Let’s talk about how enforcing political ideology in school settings looks today. We’ll use School District 49 In Colorado Springs as an example.

The District 49 Cultural Leadership Advisory Council (CLAC) was started in 2020 to represent all views within their population. The Council’s goal was to nurture a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture for students, employees, and the community.

Laudable. But who decides what is inclusive? On May 18th, at the D49 (CLAC) monthly meeting, a motion was made to discuss and vote on whether the pledge would be recited at each meeting. The motion was voted down. A few of the CLAC membership voiced their personal concerns with the pledge being outdated, too long to recite and not popular. Understandable.

But strangely enough, for months afterward, there were no minutes for this meeting posted or sent to members. In fact, there was no record of the actual meeting on the CLAC webpage (as of this writing).

August 29th was the most recent meeting of the Cultural Leadership Advisory Council (CLAC). The August meeting was a little strange, because some citizens came and recited the pledge of allegiance together. The guests were not voting members of CLAC.

A committee member complained about May’s missing minutes. Minutes are required by law. Minutes were emailed to members around September 7th.

Is this jockeying for position what we mean by inclusive?

The crux of this issue with the pledge of allegiance is not theism vs. atheism. It’s also not xenophobia vs. inclusion.

This unfolding issue is about which side will gain enough power — to impose their ideals on those who disagree.

This division is not about the pledge! If it were, I’d offer the words of Doug Laycock, a religious liberty attorney who has argued this subject before the Supreme Court.

“I come to these cases with a fairly simple theory, which is that people of every religion, including the majority and the minority, and people of no religion at all, are entitled to believe their own beliefs, speak their own beliefs, and act on their own beliefs as long as they’re not hurting anybody else, and to be left alone by government and have government not take sides.”

Wise words – which we won’t heed. Contention has replaced allegiance.

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.