We have a good police force in Colorado Springs, at least most of the time. But it could get better and that is not just an idle wish. To make an immediate point, we cannot have any more deaths of unarmed or non-threatening citizens at the hands of the police. Police reform is a necessity. Let me offer some clear ideas in case we start to forget that police reform is necessary.
Step one, of course, is that we need to demilitarize the police, get them out of their dress-up so that they don’t look like soldiers and as a consequence of looking like soldiers start to act too much like soldiers. But “to demilitarize” means more than changing uniforms and foregoing weapons of war and other lethal military paraphernalia. It means that we change the police culture, which right now has both positive and negative traits, to be less about “warrior,” to be more about “guardian.” This shift is absolutely necessary if we are to implement Community-Oriented Policing and Problem-Solving (COPPS), which I believe is a priority among elected officials, the police hierarchy, and the majority of citizens. To create this change, the police must adopt a new culture from top to bottom. I have hope that our local police are feeling the first faint stirrings of this realization.
Step two: What does it mean, “to change from warriors to guardians’’? We can look at it this way: When cops think of themselves as warriors, and the rest of us allow them to do that, militarized warrior policing encourages cops to feel that they exist apart from society, and superior to “civilians,” as they call us. This idea, that police are above us, that their role is to be “sheep dogs,” keeping the wolves away from the unthinking sheep and at the same time keeping the many wolves in sheeps’ clothing (criminals) at bay, many times by necessarily violent means, is prevalent. This model does serve to maintain order. But at what cost? However effective in the short term, it is not what we mean by Community-Oriented Policing. When the total community really starts to matter, and I do mean the total community, when the police attitude changes, then the police become guardians, and the behavior changes. This change can and should be profound, from the police academy to the Chief’s Office.
The concept of The Guardian is at the heart of the philosophy of Community-Oriented Policing. To be guardians instead of warriors (please remember that I am a combat veteran and that the lessons of war are still with me, leading me to understand why so many police officers feel like warriors) means that the police see themselves as completely and willingly accountable to the communities they serve, completely transparent to public scrutiny, completely in allegiance to the ideals of a democratic society, to the absolute rule of law. This is the rock upon which Community-Oriented Policing is based. This means that cops cannot ever see themselves as above the law, can never see themselves as excused from guilt if they abuse the citizens they are sworn to protect, cannot see themselves as a distinct and separate ruling class, accountable to no one but themselves. No “Blue Wall of Silence” for good cops.
Good cops, true police officers, true guardians, are supposed to be better than the rest of us. We cannot accept anything less.
In fact, to draw on ancient beliefs which have defined holiness, cops are supposed to be like saints in their thinking, speech, and conduct. A saint is a person whose heroic virtue fits naturally, is not just some kind of act, and moreover, whose virtue is easily practiced. At least that’s the ideal. This goes back to the Greek philosopher Plato, whose description of guardians in his famous treatise, Republic, is still the definition that guides us today.
Now, I know that this kind of ideal is not the norm. We are too human and too fallible for that. But we can and must strive for the ideal. Once we get close to it, we can move on to Problem Solving, which is really the thing that matters the most.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS. He is a long-time community activist and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.