Danger lurks everywhere in our world, as we see from the epidemic of gun violence. It’s impossible for the police to protect us from every madman with an assault rifle, as the recent tragic events in Boulder and Atlanta demonstrate. There’s no end in sight. Tragically, it’s not a matter of “if” but “when” another wacko will go on a rampage. But we can start to look at gun violence in the context of larger social issues and enhance our security that way, starting with the police who must deal with conflict in society. The police, the guardians of public order and our first line of defense against social chaos, are understandably under scrutiny, given our heightened fears these days. Politicians are starting to pay attention. Leroy Garcia, the president of the Colorado State Senate, says that we must demilitarize the police. As a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War, Senator Garcia says that he knows what it’s like “to go in heavy-handed,” which is what happens when cops roll out the armored cars and put on the kevlar. Sen.Garcia believes that it didn’t work in Iraq and it’s not working here.
I agree with that assessment, not because I want to deprive the police of the protection afforded by body armor and iron vehicles. I agree with it because almost always by the time the tactical unit shows up it’s too late. The crime has been committed. People are lying dead in supermarket aisles.
There is another approach. It’s the COPPS system, which we can’t completely define here. What follows is just an outline, something to start the discussion. Experts in police supervision and management advocate for Community-Oriented Policing and Problem Solving (COPPS), “a proactive method that involves identifying, analyzing, and addressing community problems at their source.” This is not a new development. 58% of police agencies and 82% of officers in the U.S. are now working under one form or another of the COPPS model. If we’re not doing it here we should be.
COPPS creates effective police-community partnerships. That’s the only way it can work. COPPS is tough on crime because it’s a smart and creative way to attack it. The key is community input. Police agencies absolutely must know the people they work for. To know the community is to genuinely listen to the community. Once they do this, the police will be gifted with the trust of the community and the community will be gifted with the ability to understand the police and the difficult job they have. This is often lacking, lost in fear and mistrust of the police. This is not just a coffee and donuts thing. The desire to fulfill the promise of trust compels the police to focus more effectively on crime with the better information they have. With better intelligence, police are able to stop crime with arrests or other proactive and appropriate actions. This is the community-oriented part.
How to make it work is not easy, but it is possible.
The problem solving side involves scanning, analysis, response, and assessment (SARA). “Scanning” means problem identification. A problem is a cluster of two or more related incidents that concern both the community and the police. “Analysis” means that police recognize the complexities of problems, and do not quickly jump into finding solutions. “Response” means understanding that a problem is more than just about offenders. It’s also about the community that is affected. “Assessment” means officers evaluate the results of the process and revise their responses where needed.
From all accounts the Boulder shooter was an angry and troubled young man with a history of violent assaults on people he perceived as victimizers. COPPS is not a fail-safe system, but imagine if the police who had dealt with that man knew the context of social issues and had been schooled in COPPS, and scanned, analyzed, responded and evaluated the case and followed up. Imagine if they had made recommendations which the criminal justice system was obliged to honor in terms of the mental health treatment for the man who is now a mass murderer.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS. He is a long-time community activist and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.