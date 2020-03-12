There is no greater terror than being defenseless. I felt this incapacitation during the shooting at Seattle Pacific University. I will always be haunted by the memory of standing next to a locked door in my biology lab with only a pocketknife and scalpel (handed to me by the petrified TA) for self-defense, knowing there was an evil man with a gun on the campus. Without a firearm, there was little I could do to save my life or the lives of my classmates if that horrible man decided to come into my classroom. I was bringing a knife to a gun fight, and I was going to lose. The only thought running through my mind besides the constant prayers and fear, was “if only I had my gun.”
My heart breaks to see Colorado adopting Seattle-style gun control. Not a single one of the many gun control bills in the city of Seattle stopped that murderer from killing one of my classmates and putting fear into the hearts of the students.
I relive that day over and over again in my head, wondering if there was anything I could have done to protect my campus. I am convinced the only thing that would have stopped the shooter, before he took a life, was an individual who is well-trained and armed. We cannot continue passing laws that will leave honest, hard-working Americans defenseless and unable to protect themselves or others.
Colorado is considering two new gun control measures this year — one imposing government mandates on firearms storage, and another that would penalize a law-abiding gun owner if their firearm is stolen and they fail to report it.
Having grown up in a home with firearms, and owning firearms today to protect my wife and I, I know that every persons’ security needs are different. There is no one-size-fits all solution. “Safe storage” laws are counterproductive. During a home invasion, every second counts. Under “safe storage” laws, a homeowner facing an intruder would fumble around in the dark to find their gun safe, unlock it, find ammunition, and finally load the firearm. Every single one of these additional steps could be fatal. The government should not dictate home protection when they are unable to protect our schools.
The other gun control measure would penalize gun owners for failure to report a firearm stolen within a given time frame. As these victims deal with the many concerns and responsibilities that occur after a robbery, they should not worry about accidentally breaking the law in reporting this crime. In other words, this law would turn victims of crimes into criminals, simply because they were the unfortunate ones to be robbed. The government should not punish victims, but that is exactly what this bill accomplishes.
A 2018 survey of firearms studies conducted by the Rand Corporation found no research demonstrating lost or stolen reporting laws produce desirable outcomes. Specifically, the think tank noted that “We found no qualifying studies showing that lost or stolen firearm reporting requirements decreased any of the eight outcomes we investigated.” Those outcomes included, “Officer-Involved Shootings,” “Mass Shootings,” “Suicide,” “Unintentional Injuries and Deaths,” and “Violent Crime.”
In the hours after the shooting at my university, reporters swarmed the campus, shoving microphones in our faces and asking us if we thought more gun control was needed. Their questions were designed to find a sound bite to push an anti-gun narrative, less than two hours after the shooting. That was the last thing on my mind.
However, when I look back, what would have helped keep my campus safe is if well-trained individuals on campus were allowed to defend themselves against the evil that is school shootings. This needs to change. We must stop passing laws that make it harder for honest, hard-working Americans to defend themselves and those they love.
Daniel Fenlason lives in Colorado Springs and serves on the board of directors of the Colorado Shooting Sports Association.