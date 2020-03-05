There appear to be two kinds of socialism nowadays: Bad and Good. Like the Munchkins in Oz, we’re supposed to ask if someone is a Good Socialist or a Bad Socialist. Maoist China, Stalinist Russia, modern Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela, apparently those are all Bad Socialism. Good socialism is different. Good socialism is Sweden, Denmark and Norway. They do socialism right, and that’s the way America should be going.
There’s only one problem with that view: It’s completely wrong. Sweden, Denmark and Norway are not socialist countries. They are free-market, capitalist countries with extensive social services, supported by high taxes paid mostly by the middle-class and poor. But that doesn’t make them socialist, or even some sort of midpoint between capitalist and socialist extremes. Taking America toward them means making us more capitalist, not less. Let’s see why.
Sweden has school choice, in which parents get vouchers that can be applied to public or private schools. Want America to be more like Sweden? Give us school vouchers.
Sweden’s Social Security system is partially privatized, in which participants get to choose how to invest part of their funds. Instead of pay-as-you-go, it relies on defined contributions and private accounts. Want America to be more like Sweden? Reform Social Security so that private individuals make more decisions and government makes less. More individual decisions, fewer collective ones. Last I checked, that’s capitalism.
Sweden has no legal minimum wage. Wages are instead negotiated through a consortium of employers and labor unions. Want America to be more like Sweden? Repeal the minimum wage.
Sweden keeps its military spending at about 1% of GDP, three times less than the U.S. Nor does it police the world. Want America to be more like Sweden? Change our foreign policy and realign the budget to match.
Sweden has no wealth tax, and has 75% more billionaires per capita than the U.S. If we’re going to be more like Sweden, we’ll need more billionaires. We’ll also need to lower our inheritance tax rate to match theirs: Zero.
Sweden’s government ran a surplus 8 of the last 12 years for which I could find data. Want America to be more like Sweden? Stop our insane binge of deficit spending.
Sweden’s government gets a quarter of its revenue from consumption taxes, the kind of tax that hurts more the poorer you are. According to the OECD, the top 10% in America pay about 45% of its taxes. In Sweden, it’s about 25%. Want America to be more like Sweden? Tax the rich less, the poor and middle class more. That’s neither capitalism or socialism, it’s just reality. It’s what you’ll have to do if you want all those social services. There aren’t enough rich people to pay for them.
Sweden has eight major political parties. Want America to be more like Sweden? Give us more political choices.
Swedish culture emphasizes hard work, self-discipline, trust, and social cohesion. These are all essential for the social contract at the heart of Swedish society to function. Want America to be more like Sweden? Stop obsessing over identity politics. Start focusing on fundamental values that are the bedrock of civil society and can unite us as a nation.
Swedish culture carries over when Swedes immigrate to America. According to one Swedish economist, the GDP of Swedish immigrants to America is 39% higher than that of Swedes who remained in Sweden. Nordic descendants in the U.S. today have a poverty rate half the national average. Want America to be more like Sweden? Give us more Swedes.
It’s true, the Scandinavian countries redistribute wealth more aggressively than I would like. I think there are even better ways to achieve prosperity. But even if I’m wrong and the Nordic model is the way to go, moving that way requires taking America in a capitalist direction, not a socialist one. That’s because our Nordic brethren understand something our American socialist comrades do not: Without capitalism, there will be no wealth to distribute. Mainstream Democrats used to understand this. I now wonder if anybody does.
Barry Fagin is a regular Gazette columnist. Readers can contact Dr. Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.