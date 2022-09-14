President Joe Biden, the man who ran for president as a “uniter,” has been the farthest thing from that as president. The latest example was the divisive, televised speech he gave in Philadelphia on Sept. 1, standing on a podium in front of the iconic Independence Hall, the birthplace of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, with two Marines in formal dress uniform standing behind him. (Exploiting them as a prop for a partisan political speech was shameful.) Biden’s tirade angrily denounced “MAGA Republicans” as extremists who would destroy our democracy. A week before, he resorted to similar inflammatory rhetoric at a Democrat rally in Maryland branding Republican ideology as fascist.
Independence Hall was shrewdly chosen as a setting for his defense of democracy theme, a word he belabored 31 times. For the record, the United States of America, by the founders’ design, is decidedly not a pure democracy. The word “democracy” appears not even once in either of those two founding documents, while Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution guarantees a “Republican Form of Government.” The founders created an ingenious and unique constitutional republic that includes some democratic institutions but pointedly restrains them with the guard rails of a republic. I’m not splitting hairs. That distinction is vital to understanding our system of government.
Contrary to Biden’s claim, Republican ideology is the farthest thing from fascism, which is a dictatorial form of totalitarian government control of the people and the economy. Republicans are committed to limited government. Leftists wield that F-word, fascist, against conservatives as a meaningless slur, much as a 4-year-old calls another kid a doo-doo head.
The political strategy of Biden’s tirade was transparent. With his approval rating in the tank and more than 70% of Americans saying we’re on the wrong track, Democrats fear a nationwide Republican wave in November. They clearly can’t run on their record of the last two years with control of Congress. So, to shift attention from inflation, recession, illegal immigration, foreign affairs, energy disruption, a crime wave, public education turmoil and more, Democrats are running agactually on the 2022 ballot).
Hence, the attack on MAGA Republicans — a term he repeated 13 times — as a substitute for Trump, compounded with a rehashing of Jan. 6.
That assault on the Capitol building by a mob of several hundred frenzied Trump supporters was, indeed, a disgraceful act. But it came nowhere close to overturning the election, overthrowing our government or “destroying our democracy.” The lawbreakers have been prosecuted, and the worst have gone to jail. The more than 100,000 Trump supporters who peacefully rallied in Washington that day were lawfully demonstrating as multitudes on the left have done for their causes inflicting far more damage to property and disturbance of the peace.
It was the symbolism of Jan. 6 that was most disturbing. But it was an isolated incident far exceeded by the sheer scale of chaos by leftists during Trump’s presidency, starting the day after his election with street protests and disruptions, escalating to the rampage of riots and looting attached to the Black Lives Matter summer of violence, incited and justified by radical leftists like Rep. Maxine Waters. None of that was criticized in Biden’s speech. Nor were the boisterous protests by pro-abortion rights activists, in violation of federal law, outside the homes of conservative justices after Roe V. Wade was overturned.
Biden’s tirade was a cavalcade of lies and hypocrisy. Among the worst, his claim that MAGA Republicans don’t respect the Constitution. Nonsense. It’s Democrats who believe in a “living Constitution” where progressive judges override Constitutional intent with their notion of what they feel it ought to say. The Democrats’ progressive base tramples on freedom of speech, censoring and canceling those with whom they disagree. Biden condemned MAGA election deniers but failed to include Democrat deniers like Hillary Clinton that proclaimed Trump to be an “illegitimate president” who stole the 2016 election.
The rest of Biden’s speech was a repetition of platitudes sounding like a typical State of the Union address or his acceptance speech for the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention.
MAGA is symbolized by the red hat worn by a diverse bunch of Republicans and non-Republicans among the 75 million who voted for Trump in 2020. Biden’s sweeping condemnation is an insult and injustice to all of them. He concluded his speech by describing America as “the greatest nation on the face of the earth.” Isn’t that the goal of MAGA Republicans and all those who truly love America, if not the malcontents and progressives who don’t?
Mike Rosen is a Denver-based American radio personality and political commentator.