September marks anniversaries for many of us, usually bringing memories of new school years. School is about learning and the promise of success in life that education always brings. But anniversaries can make other memories spring up, other milestones that are indelibly imprinted on the psyche.
One morning in September 1967, I jumped out of a Huey helicopter in a forest clearing in the battlefield of the Ia Drang Valley where the 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division was engaged with the 66th and 33rd regiments and other units of the North Vietnamese Army. The Ia Drang had been the scene of the battles in 1965 made famous by LTC Hal Moore and war correspondent Joe Galloway in their account, “We Were Soldier Once and Young”, made into a film, faithful to their telling in its honesty and realism.
The battles of the 1st Cavalry and the 4th Division in the Ia Drang are battles long ago and far away that keep old soldiers awake at night. You lie awake because it’s not only what you endured, but the history into which you have stepped that screams, stealing away your well-earned rest. In November 1965, the 1st and 2nd battalions of George Armstrong Custer’s ill-fated regiment, the 7th Cavalry of the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division, were severely mauled by the North Vietnamese, with the 2nd battalion especially taking horrific casualties in the Forest of the Screaming Souls, as the Vietnamese call that haunted landscape. Lt. Colonel Moore, the commander of the 1/7th Cav, emerged as a true hero from the initial battle and was able to save most of his men and inflict heavy casualties on the North Vietnamese.
The 2/7th Cav, however, was the real loser in the series of battles. About the 2/7th. As a student of military history, I know that almost every battle, whether a defeat or a victory, has its parallels in the annals of warfare.
The question, of course, is whether we learn from the past. The decimation of the 2nd battalion of the 7th in the Ia Drang is reminiscent of the annihilation in the Teutoburg Forest by German tribes of the 18th, 19th, and 20th legions of the Roman army under Publius Quinctilius Varus in 9AD. Varus, the Roman legate, foolishly strung out his army in hostile territory and did not send out scouts to reconnoiter, the perfect set up for an ambush. Similarly, the commander of the 2nd battalion, 7th Cav, allowed his 500-600 men to march in a long, loose column through a dense forest, with poor knowledge of enemy dispositions, whereupon the experienced enemy attacked them in overwhelming force from all sides. Like the Romans, the U.S. troops could not form a defensive perimeter and suffered heavily. But unlike the Romans, the Americans had air support and artillery, which saved the 2/7th Cav from complete annihilation.
It was with this knowledge that two years later I joined the 4th Division in the Ia Drang. The 4th Division had taken over the AO (area of operations) from the 1st Cavalry. My battalion, 1 /8th Infantry, performed well in the mountains and valleys of the Chu Pong Massif, as the French had called the region.
It’s been a long time but it’s healing for me to recall the 8th regiment, really the only true home that I have ever known. It is healing to recall that time of my youth because in this turbulent era, whose turmoil cuts so deeply, I am especially conflicted.
Any disparaging word from citizens or leaders is a dagger piercing the heart. It seems that we have lost our way. The nation is full of doubts about our ideals and values. Added to our sea of troubles, the motives of soldiers — eternal faithfulness and valor — do not seem to bestow on warriors, living and dead, the esteem of our countrymen. When there is blood on the streets, at least we should be able to hope that our soldiers uphold our truths, have never faltered and never will. In these dark moments, loud with protests, denunciations, and disease, in which even the honored dead are disparaged, I seek the light.
It is then that the words on the coat of arms of the 8th Regiment, PATRIAE FIDELITAS, leap out. FAITHFULNESS TO COUNTRY.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS and a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He teaches American literature, Southwest studies and military history.