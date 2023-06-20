People rise – or fall – riding on the stories that they tell themselves. Or stories they are told.

The stories that we believe are most often based on the knowledge that we have at the time. History can show us this process.

Let me give you an example of getting late, but accurate information. And the good it can do.

Come with me to Texas in 1865 to Galveston Bay. This harbor city was off the coast of Texas where ships could take on or unload cargo.

Exporting was the mainstay of this busy island port. Galveston was the largest city in Texas with 7,200 residents. That was big for the 1800s.

This commercial center based on this island revolved around exporting cotton. And managing the slaves statewide it took to get the cotton, picked, prepped, and shipped from the harbor.

Which was against the law. Kind of…

Years earlier at the beginning of 1863, Abraham Lincoln had signed an executive order known as the Emancipation Proclamation. The order had declared “that all persons held as slaves are, and henceforward shall be free.”

But in Galveston, nothing changed. Texas, a state of the South secession, did not recognize the authority of the president.

Just a side note — the Emancipation Proclamation wasn’t legislation from Congress, so citizens in the North didn’t have to obey its order, either.

This order was symbolic, released for effect since Congress could not be cajoled into creating legislation to be enforced by law. Without winning the Civil War – no one had to actually obey the executive order.

But we did get slavery stomped out. Eventually.

Anyway, in Galveston – it was business as usual. The prevailing story in Galveston was that slavery was the way that it had to be.

An entire state was dependent upon the toxic economic system. Until June 19, 1865.

On this day, Union Gen. Gordon Granger and 2,000 troops arrived bearing news that would change Galveston forever. Messengers were sent by horseback, choosing locations where citizens could gather to hear General Order 3 as it was called.

The order read, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”

The spreading story of freedom had a slow but strong effect on all who heard it. Former slave owners suddenly realized that wages had to be paid or they’d lose everything they had accumulated.

Despite the order telling the freed men to stay and work, many left Texas seeking what they’d lost to the slavery system. Some stayed and sued slaveholders for lost wages as they realized that they should have been paid.

Many migrated to other states hoping to reunify with their families. I’m sure that these folks sorely lamented losing two additional years of freedom because of having the wrong information.

The people who had accepted slavery now refused to live under it. Energized, since literacy was against the law for slaves — they rushed to establish schools.

Others got elected and worked to change laws to be fairer. It would take us another century to get those laws fully changed (and enforced) but we did get there.

In 1965.

Former slaves rose riding on the story that not only were they free according to the law, but that the law would be enforced. Transformed – the new citizens could never accept forced work without pay ever again.

On that first 19th of June in 1865 with new information, they nurtured a new belief that they could control their own lives.

Isn’t that what freedom is?

Now the story is spreading. For 156 years Galveston Bay has celebrated — calling the holiday Juneteenth. In 2021, it became a federal holiday. In 2022, Colorado made it a legal holiday.

Let’s rise together – telling good stories. Like this one.

Juneteenth reminds us of how our nation has grown over the past 150 years in making life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness available to everyone.

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.