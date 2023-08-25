I was stunned with the words that I heard. In fact, I was downright inspired. How often does that happen in 2023?

The scene of the crime … Whoops — I went into autopilot thinking about politics. Let me begin again.

The scene of the delight was the Accolades Luncheon put on by the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce. A Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion teacher would have been pleased.

As you might recall, the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce was founded as an act of community building creating a bridge that crossed political, geographical, economic and gender rifts in Colorado, as detailed in a previous column.

This particular Chamber has a “her-story” of bridging racial divides as well. For almost 30 years, The Accolades has celebrated and highlighted the accomplishments of women in the southern Colorado business community. The luncheon features a minority specific award, but this is hardly the only diversity. One has to experience the event to see how this Chamber of Commerce brings together genders, races, classes and more.

All this in the still Republican stronghold of Colorado Springs.

Having watched the unmandated process that creates access for so many — the word inclusive fits. Yet, in all aspects, award recipients, presenters, guests were moved to a new understanding of common unity by the words of this year’s keynote speaker Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

She was named by Sports Illustrated as the “Greatest Female Athlete of the 20th Century,” She is among the all-time greatest athletes in heptathlon and long jump. She won three gold, one silver, and two bronze Olympic medals in those two events at four different Olympic Games.

Speaking in almost in a shy way — the retired Olympian took us on her life journey. We traveled with her — having teenage parents, being raised in East St. Louis with modest means and her beginning as a volunteer at her local community center.

Jackie showed us her growing into a winning life praising the coaches who helped her to develop a budding athleticism. Even after coming in dead last in her first race.

Joyner-Kersee told us how through forming good character she learned how to win on the track and at life. The audience roared approval when she told us, “Those who know why will always beat those who know how.”

Her mother died when she was only 18, and she speaks of those who supported her decision to stay in college. Essentially, she was homeless during this time.

Joyner-Kersee conveys this without victimhood. Again and again, she spoke of community care in school, college and in the Olympics as she kept moving toward the winner’s platform. In a startling moment of honesty, Joyner-Kersee speaks of asking for mental health support during the 1988 Olympics and credits her team with “… believing in me more than I did.”

The story’s conclusion excited the entire room. Today, the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation has grown to become a safe haven and learning-rich environment for youths in East St. Louis where she was raised. She has created community spaces that help others.

Daily she works to prevent the barriers in one of America’s most impoverished cities from defining where a child can go, or who they can become. The support of a village in her life has come full circle.

We’re told that environments like East St. Louis mostly produce citizens who cannot support themselves. The overriding narrative of our day is that the “hood” produces poverty, crime, and despair.

However, this is clearly not what happened to Jackie. Her moving narrative of a close-knit neighborhood of nurturing adults trying to help children belies the usual stories that we are presented about Black neighborhoods. The effect of a community center where people saw the possibility of success for the young people is mirrored in the life of Joyner-Kersee today.

Regardless of race, like Joyner-Kersee we can work to create those supportive spaces — in the nonprofit realm.

Joyner-Kersee says often, ‘There are no walls, only the ones we put up.’ My advice to young people looking at my life is not to follow my footprint but to go out there and make their own.”

Great advice! Now you see why I felt inspired.

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.