Sometimes, we seem to be in the middle of a political eclipse. The sun of political optimism has a harmful object in front of it: Toxic political relationships. That darkness recently seemed to have invaded our local story.
I think that we all are familiar with Ferguson, Missouri. This summer some were concerned that the spirit of Ferguson had arrived in Colorado Springs.
A young man — De’Von Malik Bailey was shot dead by Colorado Springs police. The community felt like a powder keg ready to explode. There were accusations and investigations. And little resolution.
After the shooting was deemed justified, tensions increased. Even so, activists and politicians began working together behind the scenes on proposed solutions.
In December, the conflict escalated after Code Enforcement (accompanied by CSPD) removed a makeshift memorial erected by Bailey supporters. The incident was caught on video and caused a local outcry.
Disruptive-style protest broke out. Some protesters were arrested at the Festival of Lights Parade. Someone vandalized the welcome sign at the entrance to Colorado Springs. Red paint announced that Bailey would not rest in peace.
Tensions began rising. Local leaders presented concerns to City Council. The response from council members ranged from childish tantrum behavior to acknowledgement.
Councilman David Geislinger went on record saying, “… our community has a responsibility to explore the deeply rooted economic, racial and cultural issues that have arisen in the wake of Bailey’s death.”
Up to that point the community was having meetings about these issues that council members and CSPD officials did not attend. The reasons varied from invitations not coming through official channels to council members being deluged with emails from angry constituents on other subjects. Listening to citizens did not appear to be a priority for our city leadership.
And then our mayor had a conversation with Lawrence Stoker, the cousin of DeVon Bailey — a move facilitated by a local radio show. Both men tried to listen. A quiet cease fire between the Bailey supporters and officials began. As the headlines faded, the negotiations started.
Apologies were given. Agreements were reached. With healthier relating, the light broke out in the darkness.
Which is always the end of an eclipse. Now we all can look at the situation in the light.
A few nights ago, CSPD partnered with the Center for Creative Leadership at Harrison High School for a community listening session. This is part of an ongoing effort known as the Illumination Project.
Almost all our City Council members attended. The listening session gave local citizens and activists a chance to express community concerns without fear of reprisal.
In the past few days, representatives from the NAACP, Black Lives Matter and City and Code Enforcement converged to clean and reset the site of the DeVon Bailey memorial. CSPD kept folks off the drying paint and gave the Bailey supporters other assistance to get the memorial in shape.
Local activist Jon Crustyansen, said this about the assistance from CSPD. “Kind of a surreal feeling today when the cops offered up their battering ram to help stake down a cross at De’Von’s memorial site.”
Surreal indeed. Unlike the interaction that began the disruptive protests, the site was without tension. Sgt. James Allen, the officer overseeing the site, was an officer with relatives in the neighborhood.
Sgt. James spoke quietly but with enthusiasm about the collaboration. He said, “I think that both sides have learned a lot by sitting down and talking. I hope that we take this opportunity to learn more moving forward.”
Media was not there at the memorial collaboration. A conflict that made national news had no one there to cover its resolution.
Isn’t de-escalation of political conflict news? I hope it is. Perhaps the stories are coming.
In contrast, advocates/activists seek resolution to political issues. They stand up to represent those who feel marginalized. For them — if there is a need, it is time to lead. And leading requires standing up.
Rachel Stovall is a longtime community advocate and organizer. Also a fundraising, media and marketing consultant, Stovall is most known for singing with her dance band Phat Daddy and the Phat Horn Doctors.