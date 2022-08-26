It was the end of August and I was on my way home. We climbed the steps to the plane on the tarmac at Tan Son Nhat and took our seats. No sooner were we seated than the pretty blonde stewardess said over the PA, “ Please evacuate the aircraft immediately.” Standing inside the revetment lined with PSP, perforated steel plate, we heard the VC mortars land at a distance. “It’s meant to be,” I said to the man standing near me. “It serves me right, to buy the farm when I’m almost out of here.”
The soldier just stared at me. But no. We climbed back in and the big jet took off. The moment the wheels lifted off, all the GIs whooped, cheered and threw their hats all over the cabin. I sat silent and glum. There must be something horribly wrong with me, I thought. Why do I feel that I want to stay in Vietnam? But of course I knew the answer to that question. I had known it all along. I had not paid my debt to my dead comrades.
At the airport in Oakland I bought a one-way ticket to San Antonio. I walked into the waiting area. Nobody looked at me, nobody talked to me or paid me any attention. I was invisible in my Army green uniform. In the lounge there were people sitting in what looked like school desks. The desks had long arms that curved around in front of the occupants. At the end of the arms were small black-and-white TVs. You put a quarter into the slot next to the screen and got 15 minutes of TV time. All the viewers were staring intently at their screens. I went up behind one man and looked over his shoulder. Just as I did that I saw the grainy image: a cop in a white helmet liner raised a huge stick and began to beat a long-haired young man. The scene was the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago and Mayor Richard Daly had turned his cops loose on the anti-war demonstrators, all the hippy long-hairs and flower children. “What’s wrong with the country,” I asked myself out loud.
In San Antonio I saw a tall young soldier surrounded by other soldiers standing in a corner of the terminal. I walked up to them. Around his neck the tall soldier wore the Congressional Medal of Honor. He was telling the rest of us how he had earned that medal, saving the lives of his comrades in some pointless firefight in Vietnam. I understood that need to save others. The crowd of civilians swirled past, ignoring us completely. But when I got home to Mercedes, Texas, it was a different story. There I was the conquering hero. At least for three or four days. My people, the Chicanos, los tejanos, as we call ourselves, believed in the war. But no glory for me. “You never should have come home,” they said. “You can’t come home because you haven’t won your war.” I realized that even in Mexican American south Texas you can’t come home again if you haven’t finished your war.
And then I came to Colorado Springs, to Fort Carson. And here I’ve been ever since. When I separated from the Army in 1970 I was fortunate to be accepted at Colorado College. It was mostly a good experience. But there was grief attached. There was rejection. It was about the now forgotten conflict that defined us then. Almost everybody at CC hated the war. And because they hated the war many of the students and some of the faculty blamed the soldiers who fought the war. They would say, “The only reason we are fighting this war of aggression is because people like you are willing to go and fight. If it wasn’t for you there would be no war.” Simple logic, but flawed.
Regardless of that faulty logic, I never could convince anybody of the evils of communism and the necessity to oppose it wherever it is encountered, which is why I volunteered for the infantry. Now, all these long years later but which have gone by like a flash, no one hardly remembers Vietnam. No one, except the soldiers who fought and bled there. But I am not bitter. I only wish that true peace was our reality, not the present gaping gulf between the left and the right which threatens to plunge us into civil war.
Joe Barrera, Ph.D., is the former director of the Ethnic Studies Program at UCCS. He teaches Mexico/U.S. Border Studies and U.S. Military History. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War.