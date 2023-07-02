Let’s talk about equity in education. We’ll look at this concept and how it is being applied in Colorado.

Equity is an emotionally charged word, particularly when used in the educational sector. Definitions like this one from the Center for Public Education tell us, “Equity is achieved when all students receive the resources, they need so they graduate prepared for success after high school.”

This definition sounds like customized teaching. Which is good since one size does not fit all.

Unfortunately, badly led school systems interpret equity as lowering standards, watering down learning and getting rid of anything too hard or too ableist. Inappropriately led school districts promote equity including some definition of racist or privileged that confuses the rest of us.

Bad interpretation of equity has teacher unions railing against capitalism. Likewise, misunderstanding of equity has some parents claiming that it lowers academic rigor for capable students.

Some ways of framing equity insult parents and increase confusion. Like this from Denver Public Schools. “Student Equity and Opportunity holds the key to student success in school and success in life.”

Was insulting parents the goal of this statement? I agree that a good education can help to bring increased success in the life of students. But removing power from the family even in language — is disrespectful to parents.

Families hold the key to children’s success. No debate needed.

Disrespect like this (even unintended) is why more school boards across the state are being taken over by angry parents.

On top of this, as reported by Chalkbeat, Denver Public Schools possesses the largest gaps in literacy and math between races in Colorado.

Is there a way to create equity that will improve academic outcomes and not cause racial division in our state? Allow me to introduce you to Aaron Griffen, an award-winning educator and author. He is the chief equity officer for DSST Public Schools.

DSST Public Schools is an order of free charter schools in Denver and Aurora. According to U.S. News, the students in these public schools are 97% minority learners and 86% are disadvantaged. Yet the DSST charter schools are among the highest performing in their region.

DSST offers their working definition of educational equity as this: ensuring that outcomes of DSST students are high-achieving and do not correlate with any adverse social or cultural factors.

I want equity that works like that! So do you. Equity done right produces results like this. On the other hand, equity implemented to manipulate politically advances academic failure.

Toxic equity features age-inappropriate teaching methods, ineffective curriculum, and sometimes oversexualized content. The worst of badly interpreted equity increases racial division.

It is interesting that DSST receives their charter through the Denver public school system. The two organizations have night and day approaches to achieving academic and racial parity. But the DSST approach to achieving parity works better. To date, 100% of DSST graduates have been admitted into college, university, or a post-secondary program including the military.

When asked how the DSST charter schools achieve so consistently Griffen explained, “We focus on character development and rigorous academics in equal measure. Our graduates are ready to become the best versions of themselves.”

Regarding equity, Griffen tells us, “I do equity with people — not to them. I ask folks what their needs are and then make it make sense. I don’t rush it... nor do I tear down the whole system.”

Griffen is keenly aware of class and racial issues. But his view is refreshing, “Because someone mistakenly commits an inequity doesn’t mean they are racist, sexist, homophobic, biased, oppressive, or suppressive. Often if given the opportunity ... folks will work to address and correct the issue.” He expands this thought saying, “Give folks a chance at reciprocity and allow them to show you their unwillingness to improve. Then address that itself not the entire system.”

Yes, this is equity — implemented correctly. As support. Of the students. Not a political party. Or the teachers union. Or the egos of administrators or board members.

Let’s recap. Equity can be: Customized education that fits the needs of the students. Actual reduction of racial disparity. Rigorous academic and character development. Culturally respectful to students and families.

Colorado’s DSST charter schools are leading the way with high performance. Their approach to “equity” in education creates an individualized approach that all Colorado schools need. All low performing school districts in Colorado should consult Griffen and follow their example.

Rachel Stovall is an event manager, entertainer and community advocate.