The 2020 Election cycle felt like it would never end. An Election Day that the nation felt anticipation and consternation around for four years continues. But if we don’t snap out of our collective daze, real opportunity could be lost in the haze.
Even while we await the regular mechanics that initiate the transfer of power for the federal executive, even as Georgia prepares for dueling nationalized campaigns to decide the power structures in the upper chamber of Congress, there’s work to be done during the lameduck session in the People’s House.
The SAFE Banking Act made history in 2019 when it became the first piece of cannabis-friendly legislation to not only receive a vote, but to successfully pass on the floor of the United States House of Representatives. Since then, despite the Senate’s inaction, SAFE passed through the House and the precedent is set — at long last — for more broad action to be taken on marijuana.
With a vote expected to be scheduled in December, the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement Act (or MORE Act) would be the first attempt by the U.S. federal government to remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act and ease restrictions on cannabis since the start of prohibition.
For years, with national support swelling steadily to nearly three in every four American adults supporting cannabis decriminalization, the question of federal action has been one answered as a presumed inevitability.
Colorado should play a keystone role in the contemporary conversation around cannabis regulation and structuring its federal frameworks. As the first established regulated market in the world, we’ve matured past some initial mistakes, while others — like our failure to directly address the systemic harms created by the federal prohibition of cannabis — can be improved upon from our vantage point of experience.
Our state’s institutional knowledge for legal, regulated cannabis can sensibly guide the direction of our federal government as we pass the MORE Act through the House this year, preparing its way for discussion in the 177th Congress’s Senate chamber. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, the bill’s original sponsor, will prove an effective and able ally in the executive and Colorado’s Sen.-Elect John Hickenlooper will be an important voice within the cannabis caucus because of his unique experience in legalizing and regulating cannabis in Colorado.
Once steadfastly opposed to what he called “Colorado’s great experiment” with cannabis, Hickenlooper has since conceded that the experiment proved to be a success. This Spring he pledged to use his reformed voice as one of staunch support within the Senate, advancing the cause for a sensible federal framework, a consistent failure on the part of his predecessor.
With MORE Act champion Harris in the White House and Hickenlooper bringing his well-seasoned perspective to the Senate, the Biden administration should formally adopt, or endorse, the plan to deschedule and regulate cannabis.
Doing so could be the easiest political decision for the incoming president. After all, cannabis reform measures outperformed the president-elect in all five states where they appeared on the ballot in November — including New Jersey and Arizona, states Biden carried.
If the overwhelming national support isn’t enough — including successful legalization movements this year in Mississippi and South Dakota — nor the strong voices of advocacy from his surrounding political allies, Biden should come to Colorado himself and see what helped change the minds of even Harris and Hickenlooper. Tour the nation’s first regulated adult-use dispensary and cannabis cultivation in Denver.
Visit the expansive outdoor cannabis farms that have revitalized southern Colorado’s economy. Meet with Gov. Jared Polis, the state’s forward-thinking leader whom the media dubbed the country’s “Pot Governor” and his marijuana czar Ean Seeb.
The sky did not fall in Colorado when voters regulated cannabis. In fact, quite the opposite happened: Colorado has set the gold standard that more than a dozen other states have already followed by ending their failed prohibition policies.
Let’s finally put this issue to rest by reforming outdated federal banking policies.
Vince Chandler is social media manager for the Denver-based National Cannabis Industry Association.