We all know the feeling. You walk outside on a warm Colorado morning expecting to be greeted with the feeling of crisp, clean air hitting your lungs. But instead, you’re smacked with a wall of heat, that all-too-familiar sting in your eyes, a bitter smell in your nose and a scratch that works its way down from your throat into your chest. You turn back inside, and if you’re lucky, kick on the expensive air filter you bought so that on days like this, at least the air inside your home will be breathable.

That idyllic image of Colorado as a haven with never-ending bluebird skies, snow-capped vistas or wildflower speckled peaks just isn’t a reality for the vast majority of Coloradans anymore, especially those of us who live and work along the Front Range. The reality is much more frequently closer to the scenario I described, where a yellowish haze hides the mountains and we hunker down indoors to avoid damaging our lungs on ever-more frequent ozone days.

I am a family medicine physician and over the past three years that I have lived in Colorado I have witnessed our air quality worsen. Air pollution puts people who work or exercise outside at increased risk – I never thought I’d be checking the Air Quality Index report in the morning before going on a hike or bike ride.

I live and work in Denver, where I see the disproportionate impacts of poor air quality on my community, especially in children and pregnant women. I often treat patients from low-income, refugee, and communities of color, who often have higher rates of asthma and other health conditions due to their community’s exposure to harmful pollution, particularly when they live in close proximity to highways.

The transportation sector is Colorado’s largest emitter of toxic pollutants into our air that contribute to the smog and ozone that have so many negative impacts on our health, and which exacerbate and quicken the worst effects of climate change. But we are not powerless to the ongoing effects of this pollution. There are rules and regulations, which if swiftly adopted and strongly enforced by state leaders and the Air Quality Control Commission, would reduce these harmful emissions and set Colorado on a path back to more of the clean air, bluebird sky days that we deserve.

One such rule is Advanced Clean Cars II, which the commission will consider this summer. The rule under consideration would require zero-emission vehicle sales to be 100 percent of all new car sales by 2035 and reduce pollution from gas vehicles that are sold in the interim.

The Advanced Clean Cars II program has two components, the low emission vehicle and the zero-emission vehicle program.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The zero-emission vehicle program, which starts in 2026, has an annual scaling sales percentage requirement for these vehicles sold in Colorado. While the sales of zero emission vehicles continue to grow, we can expect gas vehicles to continue to be sold in the near-term. This rule is not an outright ban on internal combustion vehicles.

This is where the low emission vehicle program comes into play. That part will address gas vehicles by limiting toxic pollution from these vehicles through pollution controls.

Although these programs are independent of each other, they are two sides of the same coin, and if adopted together, will help Colorado meet our greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals and drastically improve our air quality.

I am not a policy or a regulatory expert, but I do know that the collective health of communities throughout the ozone non-attainment area in Colorado is suffering, and that it is within our state leaders’ means to create more accountability, transparency and stronger regulations to protect public health from ozone.

Coupled with other regulations like Advanced Clean Trucks, which the commission approved earlier this spring, a strong version of Advance Clean Cars rule would give us a fighting chance at clean and breathable air and justice for the disproportionately impacted communities that have suffered for far too long.

Jennifer Camello, M.D., is a family medicine physician living and working in Denver. She is also an advocate for Healthy Air and Water Colorado, a nonprofit working with health professionals to protect public health from the impacts of climate change.