Our republic was attacked twice last week. The lesser attack was a mob overrunning a curiously unprepared D.C. police force to get into the U.S. Capitol.
The far greater attack to our nation and the principles for which we stand was perpetrated by a handful of ultrapowerful, high-tech executives.
Nothing is more valuable to a free society than the unrestricted exchange of ideas, no matter how offensive some ideas might seem.
We look with all-embracing disgust at totalitarian states like China that stifle dissent and crack down on the tools that connect their people. Opposition websites are shut down. Virtual private networks — VPNs — which allow the Chinese people to connect with online platforms outside the country, are illegal.
How much better are the high-tech oligarchs who have ended communication among people on the political right in the U.S.?
Like it or not, Donald Trump is still the duly elected president of the U.S. He has not been convicted of a crime, much less removed from office. And still Twitter has canceled his direct communication to about 80 million Americans.
Facebook has canceled him. So have YouTube, owned by Google, Pinterest, Instagram and the online card processor Stripe, which processes his fundraising
Imagine the outcry from our predominantly progressive press if these tech companies canceled a sitting Democratic president. They would rightfully be crying that it was a death knell to democracy by a corporate takeover of speech and communications.
Of course, the press loves this high-tech cancel culture. They have basic censorship control over Trump. If he wants to communicate to us, he must go through the media, which almost universally despise him.
If Trump, still our lawful president, wants to communicate directly with the people, he’ll have to use carrier pigeons.
Actually, they haven’t canceled Trump. They have canceled us. We can no longer have an unedited line of communications on the platforms used by almost all Americans. And those of us on the right who are tired of being censored and deplatformed by Silicon Valley elites, well, we can’t even have a safe space to even talk to one another.
Parler.com was built to be Twitter for conservatives, a place where the cancel culture wouldn’t reach us. Amazon, the leader in cloud service for business, pulled the rug out from under Parler, ending their hosting service.
Apple and Android canceled Parler from their app-stores. There is no Parler as I write this.
It’s not quite a tyrannical government closing down a newspaper. But it is a tyrannical tech oligopoly doing it. Does that make it better?
Since the advent of mass communication, the first target of any revolution was to take over the TV and radio stations to have complete control of news and narrative without public dissent. Today’s tech elites having enacted a version of a banana-republic coup much more than the morons smashing into the Capitol could.
Yes, these tech giants are private companies and can choose to silence whomever they wish. I won’t argue against their right to do so. My disappointment is with our illiberal culture and media that aren’t outraged by it.
Again, I ask where are the liberals of my youth who cried, “I disagree with what you say but defend to the death your right to say it”?
It isn’t a far jump from college speech codes, to employees fearing for their jobs if they talk “incorrectly,” to tech companies disenfranchising a third of the nation and ripping away their speech.
So, what’s the solution? In the long term, it is to promote a culture that celebrates ideological diversity as much as the left does racial and gender diversity.
I’ll say it so often they might use it as my epitaph — diversity isn’t what’s between your legs, it’s what’s between your ears.
In the shorter term, the right needs to build out its own safe cyber spaces. The very best one in the nation is growing right out of Colorado.
CaucusRoom.com is by far the best place for conservatives and libertarians to meet, mingle, organize and promote their causes. Imagine a Facebook or NextDoor that’s friendly, not hostile, to people who believe in limited government and freedom.
The best way to show your disgust with the intolerance and insurrection of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google and Twitter is to log on to CaucusRoom right now.
Jon Caldara is president of the Independence Institute in Denver and hosts “The Devil’s Advocate with Jon Caldara” on Colorado Public Television Channel 12.