From where we sit on the “Best” Slope, Colorado’s problems and the solutions look a lot different. Like so many other states in America, we are a state divided by geography. That geography defines the character of our communities, our culture, our outlook, our political makeup, and on and on.
Those differences are good things. They should be celebrated and appreciated. They’re the kinds of differences one would expect in a transcontinental nation made up of different races, faiths, economies and communities. They are the kinds of differences one would expect from a state bisected by the continent’s largest mountain range. And our system is one that lets those different communities and perspectives exist alongside one another with mutual respect.
But from where we sit in rural Colorado, the rural-urban divide has never looked more vast and impassable. The distance between our rural and urban communities seems to grow with each passing month. But we hold that that gap is not insurmountable. Both sides need to start rebuilding their bridges, and with some effort, we can meet in the middle.
There is perhaps nothing in recent memory that has drawn more of a stark contrast between rural and urban areas and the lived experience of the two communities than COVID-19. While rural communities had their challenges with the disease, in many cases with tragic outcomes, the scale of the problem never approached the level of disruption and impact on residents’ daily lives that it did in Front Range communities. It’s not a matter of approach, but a matter of size and density. Let’s put it this way: It’s like the difference in experience between Colorado and New York.
For rural residents, COVID was a danger. But one that could be managed to a great degree with little to no change in their daily lives. Many of our neighbors would look at news coverage of the pandemic in Denver and wonder what all the fuss was about. To them, life was close to the same as it was before March 2020.
On the other side of the divide, suburban and city dwellers looked on in disbelief as news of rural residents upset over pandemic policies was reported. At a time when people were dying, and COVID impacted almost everyone you knew in some way or another, why would anyone be upset over having to wear a mask? Why would you not stay home?
There are legitimate reasons for the difference in approach. The experience in urban Colorado was markedly different from what our experience was here in small towns on the Western Slope. But the bigger problem stems from a failure to put ourselves in the other’s shoes.
This dynamic is playing itself out in other ways as well.
Rural Colorado feels under assault from all corners of the urban-centric political establishment operating in Denver, at the Capitol, and along the Front Range. As leaders in the state’s agricultural and rural community, it’s hard to argue with the sentiment. We feel it, too.
Let’s take a look at the Capitol. The list of bills introduced in the last few years that would have created severe and long-lasting damage to the agriculture industry and the rural communities that rely on it is troublingly long. Some of this is due simply to the lack of senators and representatives who hail from rural and agricultural areas. Many urban and suburban lawmakers lack the underlying knowledge to know offhand how some of their proposals would damage our communities.
This is a problem we know how to deal with well, and legislators working in good faith are all too willing to limit the impacts of their proposals or tailor them in a way to alleviate our concerns. Organizations such as Colorado Farm Bureau have more than 100 years of experience in advocating on behalf of agriculture and rural Colorado and put thousands of hours into helping policymakers execute their ideas in a way that does not negatively impact the state’s ability to produce food.
But its bills and policies that take aim at agriculture and the rural way of life that trouble us and our neighbors the most. There are always a few, every legislative session. And most of the time they fail. But the fact that they even exist, is what makes rural residents upset.
Then there are ballot initiatives. Increasingly, these citizen initiatives are written as if to make the rural/urban divide even wider. In 2020, Prop 114 asked voters across the state to mandate the introduction of wolves west of the Continental Divide. Unfortunately, it passed by little more than half a percent. Strikingly, only three counties west of the Continental Divide voted in favor of the measure. In fact, by more than a 2-to-1 margin, West Slope residents rejected the measure. It was no secret to Front Range voters just how few people in western Colorado wanted wolves in their communities. But urban dwellers decided to cast a vote that would never have any impact on them, against the interest of those who live in rural areas.
Now in 2022, rural Colorado is again under assault through the initiative process. Initiative 16 has been proposed by a couple of residents from a Front Range town that we won’t mention here (the name of which is synonymous with a large rock). The initiative does a couple of things that would bring about the destruction of the livestock industry in Colorado. And no, we’re not being hyperbolic in saying so.
Initiative 16 would criminalize pet owners, farmers, ranchers, veterinarians and others for using veterinary-approved care practices to provide for the welfare of their animals. Should it pass, procedures like artificial insemination, spaying and neutering, pregnancy checking, and other forms of reproductive care would be deemed a “sexual act with an animal” under Colorado law.
This would end various forms of livestock production in Colorado. But it would also throw into doubt veterinarians’ ability to control the unwanted pet population and to provide care to companion animals. A procedure as simple as taking the temperature of a dog or cat could be criminalized. Equine enthusiasts and professionals would no longer be able to breed the best horses. The standard of veterinary care in Colorado would go down, not up.
The measure also delineates the expected lifespan of various livestock animals and mandates a criminal penalty for anyone who slaughters an animal that is younger than 25% of its expected lifetime. This would mean that beef cattle in Colorado would need to be at least 5 years old before they could legally be slaughtered.
The problem is that cattle are typically slaughtered between 12-18 months of age. This is the age at which the quality of the meat is the best, and cattle destined for human consumption can be raised with a minimum amount of resources and in the most sustainable way possible. Federal and state guidelines reflect this.
This means that the beef industry, Colorado’s largest agricultural sector would be shut down overnight. Colorado’s largest two beef slaughter facilities would move out of state.
Dozens of local meat lockers and butcher shops would be driven out of business. Prices would rise for locally raised beef and dairy products, and consumer choice would be limited. Food would need to be shipped into Colorado from farther away, eliminating efficiencies and reducing the sustainability of our food.
The worst part is, because of our initiative process, the proponents of the initiative were allowed to present this measure as if it will improve outcomes for animals in Colorado. It’s a classic bait-and-switch that’s done so often in our initiative system. It preys on voters’ lack of expertise on a subject by presenting a simple solution to a problem that doesn’t exist. Initiative 16 doesn’t just try to solve a problem that doesn’t exist, it will actually make things worse.
It’s this kind of proposal that makes the rural/urban divide wider. Rural residents rightly fear the possibility that Front Range voters will vote for the proposal, and agriculture generally lacks the financial resources to mount an effective electoral campaign against them.
Gov. Jared Polis recently stepped in the proverbial cowpie when his staff approved a proclamation declaring MeatOut Day, encouraging Coloradans to skip eating meat that day. We’re sure at first glance it sounded like a good idea, an innocent enough proposal. But it came at a time when nerves in rural Colorado are raw.
Unlike other nonbinding proclamations like “Pizza Day” and “Colorado Pie Day,” MeatOut was exclusionary. It painted livestock production in a negative light. It didn’t promote, it tore down. And rural residents were suspicious of the governor for his promotion of plant-based meat at the Colorado Department of Agriculture in 2019.
Action at the federal level also plays a roll. In Congress and in the White House, lawmakers continue to offer a hand up, and then a bigger slap down. Lawmakers recently touted an effort to expand access to PPP funds for farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural enterprises.
That’s a good thing considering our communities have had difficulty in accessing those funds for no other reason than our businesses are structured differently from those in town.
But at the same time, President Joe Biden has unveiled a proposal to dramatically increase inheritance taxes to pay for domestic spending programs. These taxes disproportionately impact farmers and ranchers who own significant assets (land) but are strapped for cash. When one generation passes on the family farm to the next, often that younger generation is forced to sell that very farm just to pay the inheritance tax.
A backdrop to this is the fact that many of our state’s greatest challenges have a nexus with rural areas. You can draw a through line on broadband infrastructure, traditional and renewable energy development, transportation funding, water storage and administration, and other big thorny issues, directly through rural Colorado.
A couple of years ago at a community roundtable, one local rancher said something that stuck with us. Speaking at a town hall discussing wolf introduction, the closure of coal mines and new regulations on animal agriculture one local rancher said, “You know, I don’t wake up every morning thinking about what kind of city jobs I’d want to eliminate. How come the folks in town seem to want to do that with us?”
We think it’s a fair question. At a minimum, it highlights how communities in the minority perceive the intentions of those in the majority. Leaders at the Capitol and on the Font Range need to think more about being a leader for the entire state. Especially when their policy goals hinge on rural areas.
Think renewable energy development. The fact that a politician might promote a policy or two that’s beneficial to rural areas, can’t account for their support of policies that are detrimental. You can see that imbalance, perceived or real, playing out in that question asked by the rancher.
For voters, the burden is slightly different. Poll after poll affirms that the public trusts farmers and ranchers to do the right thing, that they are good at what they do, and that the public finds them credible on the issues. The problem is, that goodwill doesn’t seem to translate to the polling booth.
Urban voters need to think about their support for farmers and ranchers and whether they listen when those folks start to sound the alarm. When faced with a vote on issues that disproportionately impact rural vs. urban as with Prop 114, we’d ask them to defer to the rural.
As we mentioned at the start, it’s not all bad. There are plenty of areas where rural and urban can come together to solve problems. Think access to broadband, community economic development, rural resilience initiatives, energy development, education funding, collaborative and inclusive efforts to tackle environmental problems. The list goes on.
But to help keep a balance and that mutual respect, we must acknowledge our differences to bridge the divide. It’s a mistake to assume we all think in the same way, or that with the advent of technology our communities operate in a similar fashion. It’s a mistake and a failure of the imagination to not think about the folks on the other side of the divide. Apathy toward your neighbor is just as bad as animosity.
We generally think folks in Colorado do a pretty good job of keeping that balance. But that doesn’t mean that from time to time those differences look a lot bigger than they really are. We think we are in the middle of one of those times right now.
It takes work to build bridges, on both sides of the divide. It doesn’t happen by itself, or automatically. We’ve got to put in the work and be willful in thinking about neighbors who live far away in a county you might never go to.
Former Gov., now Sen. John Hickenlooper was frequently heard saying “Urban Colorado needs rural Colorado just as much as rural Colorado needs urban Colorado.” Let’s keep that front and center in our minds. Let’s get back to building our shared social and political infrastructure. Let’s pick up a hammer and get back to building that bridge.
Carlyle Currier is a fifth-generation rancher from Molina and the president of the Colorado Farm Bureau. He has held many leadership positions within the water and agriculture community in Colorado and nationally. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, represents House District 58 — Dolores, Montezuma, Montrose and San Miguel counties — in Colorado’s General Assembly. He was born and raised on a row crop farm in Montrose and is still actively involved with farming today.