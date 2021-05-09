Carlyle Currier is a fifth-generation rancher from Molina and the current president of the Colorado Farm Bureau. He has held many leadership positions within the water and agriculture community in Colorado and nationally. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, represents House District 58 — Dolores, Montezuma, Montrose and San Miguel counties — in Colorado’s General Assembly. He was born and raised on a row crop farm in Montrose and is still actively involved with farming today.