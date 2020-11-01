I have been working with animals in the city of Denver for 14 years. In that time, I have cared for animals of all types, met hundreds of owners, and seen almost any dog breed you can imagine. I wanted to work with and save animals because I have always had a special bond with them, and every day I see firsthand the incredibly special bond between owners and their pets.
I have also seen firsthand the profound impact owner behaviors have on their pets.
In fact, many times we have to start with the owner to change problematic pet behavior. For example, studies have shown time and again that a dog’s breed is not a reliable indicator of whether or not the dog will bite. What is an indicator is whether or not they have responsible ownership.
That’s why I am supporting ballot initiative 2J, which will end Denver’s ban on pit bulls and replace it with provisional permitting. Instead of unfairly punishing dogs, it puts the onus where it belongs — with the owner.
The truth is, breed-specific bands don’t work. They don’t make communities safer and they unfairly stigmatize an entire breed. What does work is responsible permitting that will require responsible behavior from pit bull owners.
Denver’s 30-year-old ban on all dogs that even look like pit bulls has been ineffective and costly. It’s estimated that enforcing the ban has cost the city nearly $5.8 million. More tragically, it has resulted in countless separations.
Initiative 2J will replace Denver’s current ban on pit bulls and instead create a pathway for pit bull ownership through a special license. This license will require that pit bull owners spay or neuter and microchip their dogs and notify animal control if there is an incident with the dog or if the dog escapes. There will also be a limit of two pit bulls per household. If the dog has not had any incidents within three years, the dog will be able to be registered like any other.
Denver already has dangerous dog laws on the books that work. Banning an entire breed based on appearance is not only ineffective, it pushes pit bull ownership underground, increasing the likelihood of abuse and mistreatment.
I have seen many pit bulls in my hospital. Just like any other dog, some are shy and quiet, some silly and full of zoomies, some cuddly and affectionate, and yes, some who have been mistreated and hurt.
I understand that no matter how many sweet and loving pit bulls I may have worked with, there is still a lot of stigma around these dogs. But Denver pit bulls have suffered under this ban for nearly three decades now, and we are not making anyone safer.
Voting yes on 2J will help keep our communities safer by encouraging responsible pet ownership and raising awareness about what responsible pet ownership looks like. As a co-owner of a veterinary hospital, I also personally hope that it will allow more people to see what amazing companions pit bulls can be.
Jen Weston, CVT, LVT, is practice manager and owner of Northfield Veterinary Hospital in Denver.