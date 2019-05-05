Agnostic Jewish scholar David Horowitz, a former left-wing activist, documents an insidious domestic challenge to religious liberty in his new book “Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America.” (Humanix Books, 2018)
In 172 pages of refreshing clarity, the Colorado resident and New York Times bestselling author describes creeping disdain for Christianity as an endemic product of the far left’s assault an American tradition.
The reader comes to understand more fully how freedom of religion forms the foundation of liberty. Religious pilgrims, mostly Protestants, settled the United States with the vision of a society in which anyone could freely exercise any belief in any space.
“Consequently, the framers of the Bill of Rights make the guarantee of these rights its very first order of business,” Horowitz writes.
The book documents how equality, diversity and inclusion are Christian concepts the left tortures and exploits to justify silencing and marginalizing Christians.
“The founders designed our representative democracy as a way to force diverse factions to debate, to negotiate, and to reach compromises if possible,” Horowitz explains.
The left’s court victory in 1962 eliminated prayer in school with the ruling in Engel v. Vitale. Subsequent cases, stretching the reach of that decision, have further eliminated the country’s traditional values from schools.
“Engel v. Vitale practically required that the American public education system establish its own Orwellian Ministry of Truth,” Horowitz writes. “Once the left had built a wall of separation between church and state, it had to change history and make the past conform to the present. The schools could not describe the religious origins of American freedoms without violating Engel v. Vitale.”
Many school districts have deleted “Pilgrims” from textbooks, because they were religious. History curriculums cover Thanksgiving without explaining the holiday’s origin as a day to thank God.
The book describes a multitude of anecdotal examples of the domestic war on Christianity. They range from the scouring of historical references to “God” and “faith” in the United States Capitol Visitors’ Center to the state-sanctioned hate crime against Colorado baker Jack Phillips — a saga in which official called freedom of religion a “despicable” piece of rhetoric. Horowitz cites media personalities growing comfortable spewing hatred of prayer, whenever someone responds to a deadly tragedy by praying to God.
The book has generated accolades from former Harvard law professor and agnostic Jew Alan Dershowitz, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and more.
One cannot read “Dark Agenda” without concluding the left’s anti-Western crusade must marginalize Christianity, just as it demonizes capitalism among American youths. Anyone who doubts the left’s progress should consider the Gallup poll showing a minority of young Americans favor capitalism, while 51% prefer socialism — a system that exalts authoritarian government as the master provider.
Meanwhile, surveys consistently show a steady decline in Americans who associate themselves with Christianity. “Dark Agenda” tells us why. More importantly, the book explains why it threatens freedom as we know it.
Wayne Laugesen