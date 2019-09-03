I often wax philosophic and darn near poetic about a variety of issues that confront our great nation and our wonderful state of Colorado.
I usually talk about President Trump or other foolishness and blather on about Colorado’s political scene. Don’t get me wrong, those are important issues. But I came across a Colorado Politics story that does a really nice job of highlighting the importance of political science concepts as well as a vital Denver issue: electric scooters.
The story reports that the Denver City Council unanimously voted in favor of banning electric scooters from Denver sidewalks. Want to scoot? Get on the road or in a bike lane.
We were amazed by the number of electric scooters strewn about the sidewalks of San Antonio. Seven companies combine to place more than 12,000 scooters for public use. They are rented using various methods. Basically, as near as I could figure, you pick up any scooter you find (and they are everywhere, often blocking sidewalks), fire it up and go. Once you get to your destination, you discard the scooter and go about your day. At night, mysterious trucks pick up and recharge the little vehicles.
While most Texans drive their scooters in the roads, some are on the sidewalks, and a tourist might well find himself banged into by a scooter (if I don’t pay close attention).
That brings us back to the one significant question in all things political: the inherent battle between maintaining order and preserving liberty. From issuing parking tickets to deploying weapons of mass destruction, all such efforts by leaders seek to find that sweet spot that protects liberty while maintaining enough order for society to thrive.
Denver City Council members have clearly and decisively decided that scooter operators will have their liberty limited (no sidewalks for you!) in order to maintain public safety. After a delightful time in San Antonio, I congratulate the Denver leaders, as scooters driving on sidewalks and being left wherever is not only bothersome, but also a matter of life or death for some.
We spend way too much time, as involved citizens, looking at the wrong levels of government. We are currently obsessed by the seemingly bizarre behavior emanating from the White House daily, while also following the what is it, 217 Democrats, running for the presidency? I fall into that trap all too often. I sat down to write a column about Dem candidates qualifying for the upcoming debate, and I planned to write about the flaws in a system where remarkable candidates such as my old boss, Michael Bennet, find themselves on the outside looking in, while others with less gravitas may make the grade. I was going to agree with Bennet that the DNC system looks more like a reality show than a serious discussion of key issues.
But that stuff is national, and frankly, won’t affect you or me to the same degree that decisions by local governments do.
If you walk or drive in Denver, you care about scooters, even if you haven’t thought of them yet. If you want to see an interesting way of balancing liberty and order, visit San Antonio and then Denver. Walk the sidewalks and drive the streets. You’ll find your life far more affected by scooters than national popularity polls. So I again urge you to care deeply about local politics. Now if you will excuse me, I must scoot.
Hal Bidlack is a retired political science professor and Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.