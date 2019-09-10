Colorado Politics' Joey Bunch hit another home run with his excellent article about Colorado’s 6th Congressional District. Bunch asks, “Is the 6th still in play?” Boy, I sure hope not, for a couple of reasons. First, freshman U.S. Rep. Jason Crow is highly qualified and deeply intelligent, with a very strong background of military service. Jason is also an old friend, whom I first met during my own quixotic run for the U.S. House back in 2008.
But Bunch’s article goes beyond the particulars of the current congressman and asks a broader question about the “bluing” of the 6th in 2020. The defeat of Rep. Mike Coffman by Crow in 2018 signals far more than the voters preferring one candidate over the other. I see CD 6 as a laboratory for Colorado politics. Coffman is also a smart, caring and decent person, also with a strong military background, who had defeated strong Democratic challengers before.
What made Crow different? Not too much, I suspect. Rather, the times changed, and the albatross of Donald Trump descended around Coffman's neck, dooming his campaign in a district that was not “safe” for the GOP. Were I a Republican, I’d see the writing on the wall. If you run in a district that is even marginally competitive, the bill is coming due for supporting Trump. The good news for most Republican House members: Even a historically unpopular president may not be enough to swing the vote to an opponent.
Is that because of the brilliance of the GOP candidates? No.
It is because of gerrymandering. Of the 435 House seats, as few as 40 are even slightly competitive. More cynical analysis suggests the number of truly competitive seats may well be in single digits. Unfortunately for Coffman, CD 6 is one of those.
Trump has tried to create a Potemkin Village of Republican strength. Inheriting a healing economy, he and his GOP minions pushed through a tax cut primarily for the wealthy, punching a $1 trillion hole in the budget. Sen. Mitch McConnell and others now are denying that this year's increased budget deficit is because of the tax cut for the rich, insisting it's rather because far too much money is going to those lazy retired and/or poor people on Social Security and Medicare. But at the end of the day, the house of cards that Trump contends is a robust economic growth pattern is starting to show signs of coming down. And while the markets show that rich folks are still doing pretty well, more stress cracks are being found in our economic situation.
Because they're much better at the gerrymandering game than Democrats are, the Republicans have eliminated many previously competitive House races by skillfully redrawing district borders so as to maintain what is really a false “majority” in many places, especially in Texas and a few other states.
Unfortunately for the GOP, signs show steady weakening in the House that Trump built. For example, new job growth has been happening with 140,000 jobs per month, but those numbers have fallen well behind the growth numbers generated under President Obama. Simply put, the Trump effect will start hurting GOP members in the few truly competitive seats out there. And as the impact of his policies and personality grows, so too will the degree to which formerly “safe” red districts start to turn a bit purple.
Colorado remains the bellwether state. We are gerrymandered, but due to court interventions, not to the radical extent seen in other states. As a result, in Colorado, no Democrat will win CD 5 in the conservative Colorado Springs region. Believe me, I tried. And no Republican will win CD 2 in Boulder. Smart people of differing points of view can argue about CD 7 (Arvada) and maybe CD 4 (eastern plains). But all agree that CD 6 was the true test. And in that test, Coffman failed — or rather, Donald Trump dragged Coffman down.
While polls this far out are not known for long-term acuity, the numbers do suggest that something significant is happening. While Trump, perhaps shrewdly or more likely accidentally, has cowed the media into accepting that regular lying is not newsworthy (cough … Alabama hurricane … cough), it is unclear that such smoke clouds will help him win a second term. And since I’m really relying on the metaphors today, I’ll also say that Crow is likely in the catbird seat in 2020. I suspect CD 6 has slipped from a “likely GOP” to a “likely Democratic” seat, with more bluing on the way.
Hal Bidlack is a retired political science professor and Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.