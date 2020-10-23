The crime rate in Aurora has continued to increase this year while the number of arrests has declined. Murders are up 72% from 18 to 31. Major violent crimes are up 24% and major property crime is up almost 12% while criminal arrests are down 35%. Many constituents have asked me why.
I believe there are several reasons. Foremost among them is Senate Bill 217, which was signed into law earlier this year. This bill made several positive changes on the state’s approach to crime, but it also eliminated qualified immunity and made it easier to decertify a police officer. These changes have had a chilling effect on law enforcement.
The change in qualified immunity means that a police officer who is suspected to have violated the constitutional rights of a person can be sued in civil court as a civilian. Even though the police officer was working on behalf of the city at the time of the incident, a suspect can file suit against the officer as a civilian and the city cannot provide legal support. The officer will face a personal liability of up to $25,000 and the risk of decertification. Decertification is similar to a dishonorable discharge from the military. An officer who is decertified cannot work as a police officer in the future and must forego the remainder of their career.
When an officer sees a property crime being committed and before apprehending the perpetrator, the officer must consider the impact to his/her professional future and his/her life’s savings. The safest choice may be to let the property crime occur and then write a post crime report. Criminals know SB-217 has given them a significant advantage.
COVID has also emboldened criminals. Since jails and detention centers have drastically curtailed the number of prisoners, some of those who would normally be in prison are now back on the street committing more crimes.
Another major impact is the enmity the City Council has shown the police. Some council members have openly accused officers of murder. They then have attempted to defund the police. The majority of council has passed one ordinance after another that demean police leadership and our officers. As just one example, council recently voted to make it illegal ($25,000 fine, one year in prison) for our police chief to be a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police without permission. This was because the IACP might someday lobby for a position someone on council may disagree with. Our law enforcement officers have noticed the disdain. So far this year, we have lost nearly 10% (70) of the force. Unfortunately, more are on their way out.
Aurora residents have had their confidence in the police force shaken over the last two years. The police have been involved in several negative high-profile incidents. Since then, council established a new Community/Police Task Force to address civic concerns. Our chief of police has also instituted major changes to regain the trust of Aurora’s residents. I salute the efforts of the task force and the police chief to rebuild bridges that have become degraded in the last two years.
The fact remains that Aurora’s increasing crime needs to be dealt with and stopped. As I described above, many of the changes that have caused the increase in crime and the reduction of enforcement are legislative. These are self-inflicted wounds made by elected officials who have created a disastrous effect on our city. The state and the City Council must reconsider and rescind laws that both enable criminals and inhibit police.
Our primary responsibility as elected representatives is public safety. We diminish the police at the risk to the safety of our residents.