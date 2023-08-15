The headline read “No silver lining in slavery”. Mouth agape I read it again. Could this be a true quote?

As I read the narrative in Politico it appeared to be true. The story spotlighted Republican Senator Tim Scott -- as the originator of the silver lining quote.

In this story (also published by CNN and NBC) Senator Scott criticized Florida’s governor on Black history teaching in Florida. New curriculum standards appear to require students to be instructed in the “benefits” of slavery.

I get why Governor Ron DeSantis is on the defensive. Florida has been in the political hot seat for a while.

Last year, The Individual Freedom Act, also known as the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act was passed. This law prohibits teaching that insists that individuals are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously”. The law also disallows work or school settings that declare people are privileged or oppressed based on race, gender, or national origin.

In January of 2023, Florida's Department of Education rejected a high school AP class covering African American studies. Antagonists said the course indoctrinates students in Marxist ideology.

Florida officials express concerns that the course will teach critical race theory (CRT) - the law school course. CRT presents a legal framework that argues racism is embedded in legal systems and policies.

Which seems true of Jim Crow type laws in American history.

Finally, this month Florida’s Board of Education approved a benchmark clarification that requires instruction for middle school students to examine the various duties and trades performed by slaves. Within this context -- on a single line of a 216-page document, teachers are asked to present “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

This was literally one typed line on one page of the curriculum. Hardly the focal point of the Black history curriculum. I suspect that reporters forgot to tell Senator Scott that part.

U.S. Congress Rep. Byron Donalds, also a Republican - called the standards “good, robust & accurate.” But Donalds also said that the “attempt to feature the personal benefits of slavery is wrong & needs to be adjusted. “

Sounds like the Representative actually read the standards. His answer is typical of critical thinking with liking some points and disliking others.

Critical thinking is far too rarely seen in politics.

Like many Republicans, I am deeply frustrated with those who misuse Critical Race Theory. CRT is a master’s degree level framework for college law students. The theory examines the history and ramifications of lawmaking as applied to race in American history.

CRT is developmentally inappropriate in elementary school systems. Especially presented by a teacher who is imparting values through their personal opinion.

Because of this, Florida’s lawmaking prohibiting these extremely sophisticated ideas from showing up in classrooms makes sense. Too often elementary or middle school children take the terms “oppressor” or “oppressed” personally.

Adversarial world view is damaging to students. Self-esteem requires a sense of belonging and safety that the labels oppressed, or oppressor cannot provide.

However, the Florida Department of Education rejecting a high school age class being taught feels a little over the top. High school students should explore race and class in history.

Likewise, this controversy about the silver lining of slavery feels over the top too. The benchmark clarification called for instruction to include how slaves developed trade skills. In a few instances, the developed skills could be used for personal profit.

This is hardly saying that slavery was beneficial for those conscripted into it.

We all are clear that slavery was an evil system. Which is why eventually our nation abolished it.

In fact, the work group responsible for the curriculum standard issued a statement, “Any attempt to reduce slaves to just victims of oppression fails to recognize their strength, courage and resiliency during a difficult time in American History.”

It may be uncomfortable, but examination of the skills of slaves tries to bring some dignity to the people who endured slavery. The attempt may not succeed, as we dare not downplay the incredibly toxic nature of slavery in a classroom or anywhere else.

This subject has no silver lining.