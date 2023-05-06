It is one of the larger inner-city neighborhoods in Colorado Springs. It extends eastward from the eastern edge of downtown (North Wahsatch Avenue) to North Hancock Avenue, and northward from East Pikes Peak Avenue to East Uintah Street.

Included within its boundaries are some of the more important institutions in our city, such as the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, North Junior High School, the School District 11 headquarters building, and Columbia Elementary School.

Yet its most distinguishing feature is a small creek that flows north to south through its western section. The creek is named Shooks Run, and the neighborhood is known as Middle Shooks Run.

The name came from two brothers, Peter and Denton Shooks, who started ranching in the area in 1865, six years before Colorado Springs was founded in 1871.

There used to be a Lower Shooks Run neighborhood, but displeasure with the idea of being “lower” caused the name to be dropped. Where an Upper Shooks Run neighborhood might be is just east of what it is now the Patty Jewett neighborhood.

The prevalent housing style in Middle Shooks Run is the large and small bungalows built in profusion in Colorado Springs during the 1920s and 1930s. These one-story to 1½-story-high homes may appear small when viewed from the street but often go back a long way on the lot and are quite roomy.

Some of the bungalows, called Victorian cottages, look like smaller versions of the large Victorian homes, 2½ stories high, found closer to downtown. Others can have a Spanish motif, with red tile roofs and stucco walls that look like adobe.

Middle Shooks Run is a neighborhood of older family homes on tree-lined streets. Pikes Peak is readily visible from much of the neighborhood. The average age of a home is 98 years. A typical house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A notable previous resident was Fannie Mae Duncan, an African American woman who owned a popular nightclub in downtown Colorado Springs. She lived at 615 N. Corona St.

A major attraction of the neighborhood is it is just two miles or so to the jobs and entertainment in downtown Colorado Springs.

Back in the 1970s, federal money was invested to improve the Shooks Run corridor. In order to qualify for urban renewal funds to build brand new high-rise office buildings downtown, the city had to spend similar amounts of money in neighborhoods close to downtown.

The result was the tearing down and clearing out of dilapidated houses that were close to and crowding on Shooks Run. The blighted houses were replaced with grassy parklands that made Shooks Run a visible and attractive corridor park. In addition, recreation facilities such as tennis courts were installed.

Another part of the urban renewal package was to build some new multi-family housing in Middle Shooks Run close to the new parklands.

Then the federal government stepped in again in the 1970s and provided the money to remove the railroad tracks that paralleled Shooks Run. That eliminated the noise and air pollution from over 20 northbound freight trains a day bound from Pueblo to Denver pounding through the neighborhood.

The diverted freight trains were switched to the Monument Creek railroad line that runs through downtown Colorado Springs. The vacated railroad right of way was converted into the Shooks Run biker-hiker trail, which became another big plus for the neighborhood.

There are other amenities worth noting in Middle Shooks Run. East Willamette Street, which runs from west to east through the center of the neighborhood, has an attractive landscaped median separating its two lanes of traffic. An equally lovely, landscaped median decorates East Kiowa Street and its quaint older homes located in the western portion of Middle Shooks Run.

Middle Shooks Run is typical of many older neighborhoods surrounding downtown Colorado Springs. Its plentiful supply of durable working-class homes, outfitted with fine woodwork, grassy front lawns, and nice backyards, has maintained its value over the years.

Strong zoning laws more recently have added further to maintaining a desirable residential character.

In many cities in the East and Middle West, neighborhoods close to downtown have become “gray areas” blighted by overcrowding and a steady decline in housing conditions.

Fortunately, Middle Shooks Run, similar to many inner-city neighborhoods in Colorado Springs, has avoided such a fate. Every so often, another home turns 100 years old in Middle Shooks Run, and the home is still a marvelous place to live.