The energy industry is a critical driver of Colorado’s economy, which is why it’s imperative we advocate for responsible oil and gas development, but those efforts and advocacy must come from great leadership and alliance. This alliance begins at the local level, not the federal level, especially as our industry shifts from new rules and regulations. Great Western’s philosophy is to work in full transparency, collaboration and coordination with communities and elected officials in our areas of operation. At Great Western, we support local control, and we’re proud of the relationships we’ve developed with local officials and communities. In fact, we’re on a mission to develop the cleanest barrel of oil in the Denver-Julesburg Basin.
Great Western has gone to great lengths to have meaningful dialogue, provide resources and offer subject matter experts on responsible natural gas and oil development in Colorado. We work diligently with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC), local and state elected and appointed officials and the community to provide communications plans, timelines and community outreach resources. It is our hope to exceed local regulations and ensure good faith collaboration in our mission to produce energy safely and responsibly.
Energy producers are constantly innovating to propel their company into the future as it relates to environmental, health and safety practices. Great Western is one step ahead by leading the charge in constructing industry-leading best management practices (BMPs) in transparency and accountability.
Specifically at Great Western’s Ivey Pad, located in Adams County, BMPs were established for reducing truck traffic, continuous air monitoring, emergency shutdown capabilities, leak mitigation and prevention tactics, and enhanced noise, odor and dust mitigation. Additionally, Great Western’s environmental, health and safety (EHS) practices are driving accountability across Colorado. In 2019, each Great Western site averaged 425 EHS inspections across 112 sites.
In addition, Great Western worked with local schools near the Ivey Pad to manage distance requirements and evaluate additional impacts. To ensure the safety of the community, Great Western installed a turning lane at no cost to Adams County or to the state at one of our sites. In advance of the site moving into active drilling and development, we have launched www.gwp.com/ivey as a resource for the community.
We also are proud of the relationships we have fostered with the communities in which we work and live. In 2019, Great Western employees spent more than 500 hours volunteering with the 53 nonprofit and community organizations.
The natural gas and oil industry improves communities through innovation, which has helped reduce greenhouse gases as production has significantly increased. Since 2015, Great Western reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 48% per barrel of oil produced, increased pipeline connectivity to reduce truck traffic and noise and increased on-site technological enhancements. As a result of these efforts, it is now more sustainable to produce a barrel of oil in Colorado than almost anywhere else in the world.
Colorado is the nation’s epicenter for responsible energy production and the world needs Colorado’s continued leadership on sustainable operations today and post-COVID-19. As our society continues to explore the expanded role of renewable energy the path forward requires all of us working together for more sustainable solutions for our future, and we need collaboration with our local leaders.
Susan Fakharzadeh serves as vice president of corporate communications and government affairs at Great Western Petroleum, LLC, in Denver.