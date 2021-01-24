Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.