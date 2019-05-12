Denver — Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. Various dates, starting June 1, Skyline Park
Boulder — Boulder Market: Boulder’s Premier Open Air Marketplace with more than 75 vendors, music and family fun. Various dates, starting June 2
Estes Park — Wool Market and Fiber Festival: Hands-on activities; fuzzy, approachable animals; entertaining performances; and shopping. June 6-9, Estes Park
Grand Lake — Arts and Crafts Show: More than 60 vendors. June 8-9, Town Park
Colorado Springs — June Jubilee: Celebration of fine visual arts and handcrafted goods. June 14-15, Acacia Park
Castle Rock — Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival: Sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits. June 27-29, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock
La Veta — Art in the Park: All handmade items. July 6-7, Main Street
Manitou Springs — Garden of the Arts: Celebration of fine visual arts and handcrafted goods. July 6-7, Memorial Park
Montrose — Black Canyon Quilt Show: Vendors, classes, demonstrations and more. July 12-14, Montrose Pavilion, Montrose
Lake City — Arts & Crafts Festival: Fine arts and crafts and good food. July 16, Town Park and along Silver Street, Lake City
Denver — Mile High Global Bazaar - International Festival: Celebration of international cultures, arts, crafts, merchandise, food and music. July 19-21, Skyline Park, Denver.
Fort Collins — Art in the Square: Outdoor showcase of fine visual art and handcrafted goods along with live music. Aug. 3-4, Old Town Square, Fort Collins
Denver — Cheesman Park Art Fest: Currently ranked 4th in the nation for sales of classic & contemporary craft. July 27-28, Denver
Ridgway — Ridgway Rendezvous Arts and Crafts Festival: Up to 140 vendors, food, music and more. Aug. 10-11, Hartwell Park, Ridgway.
Estes Park — Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft. Aug. 24-25, Bond Park, Estes Park.
Manitou Springs — Commonwheel Co-op’s Labor Day Art and Craft Festival: Art, music and more. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Memorial Park, Manitou Springs.
Grand Lake — Arts and Crafts Show: More than 60 vendors. Sept. 14-15, Town Park, Grand Lake.
Denver — Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft. Sept. 20-22, Skyline Park, Denve
Ridgway—SNEFFELS Fiber Arts Festival: Fiber vendors, food, workshops, classes, demonstrations. Sept. 21-22
Silverton — Colorfest Quilt Show & Sale: Sept. 7-8