Commonwheel arts fest attracts crowds, buyers
Jennifer Horn browses the crafts at Patty DeBenedet's booth on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2011, at the Commonwheel Artists Labor Day Festival in Manitou Springs. The artist co-op's festival is in its 37th year. It continues Monday. Photo by Mike Christy, The Gazette
Denver — Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace with live concert at noon. Various dates, starting June 1, Skyline Park

Boulder — Boulder Market: Boulder’s Premier Open Air Marketplace with more than 75 vendors, music and family fun. Various dates, starting June 2

Estes Park — Wool Market and Fiber Festival: Hands-on activities; fuzzy, approachable animals; entertaining performances; and shopping. June 6-9, Estes Park

Grand Lake — Arts and Crafts Show: More than 60 vendors. June 8-9, Town Park

Colorado Springs — June Jubilee: Celebration of fine visual arts and handcrafted goods. June 14-15, Acacia Park

Castle Rock — Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival: Sewing, quilting, needle-art and craft supply exhibits. June 27-29, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock

La Veta — Art in the Park: All handmade items. July 6-7, Main Street

Manitou Springs — Garden of the Arts: Celebration of fine visual arts and handcrafted goods. July 6-7, Memorial Park

Montrose — Black Canyon Quilt Show: Vendors, classes, demonstrations and more. July 12-14, Montrose Pavilion, Montrose

Lake City — Arts & Crafts Festival: Fine arts and crafts and good food. July 16, Town Park and along Silver Street, Lake City

Denver — Mile High Global Bazaar - International Festival: Celebration of international cultures, arts, crafts, merchandise, food and music. July 19-21, Skyline Park, Denver.

Fort Collins — Art in the Square: Outdoor showcase of fine visual art and handcrafted goods along with live music. Aug. 3-4, Old Town Square, Fort Collins

Denver — Cheesman Park Art Fest: Currently ranked 4th in the nation for sales of classic & contemporary craft. July 27-28, Denver

Ridgway — Ridgway Rendezvous Arts and Crafts Festival: Up to 140 vendors, food, music and more. Aug. 10-11, Hartwell Park, Ridgway.

Estes Park — Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft. Aug. 24-25, Bond Park, Estes Park.

Manitou Springs — Commonwheel Co-op’s Labor Day Art and Craft Festival: Art, music and more. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Memorial Park, Manitou Springs.

Grand Lake — Arts and Crafts Show: More than 60 vendors. Sept. 14-15, Town Park, Grand Lake.

Denver — Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft. Sept. 20-22, Skyline Park, Denve

RidgwaySNEFFELS Fiber Arts Festival: Fiber vendors, food, workshops, classes, demonstrations. Sept. 21-22

Silverton — Colorfest Quilt Show & Sale: Sept. 7-8

