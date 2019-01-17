Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.