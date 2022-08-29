Colorado Springs police say one person has died as a result of a single-car crash that happened near the intersection of Brady Road and Payton Circle.
Colorado Springs Fire Department initially responded to the incident and CSPD took over the investigation upon arrival.
According to police, there were individuals present who managed to remove the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently engulfed in flames. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where doctors determined they were deceased.
#ColoradoSpringsFire fire is out no further threat of spread. One patient transported to the hospital. CSPD on scene investigating. Road closures will be in effect for a while. CSPD is managing the scene now. pic.twitter.com/ZB8kNExW0i— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 29, 2022
The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and quickly put out the fire. The Fire Department reported there is no threat of the fire spreading. The crash was first reported by CSFD just after 10:20 a.m. and by 10:37 a.m. the fire was out.