Fountain shooting near Applebee's
A man was found dead near an Applebee's in Fountain following a shooting Sunday night. (Photo by KKTV)
A man was found dead near an Applebee's restaurant in Fountain following  a reported shooting Sunday night, Fountain police said. 

Gazette news partner KKTV reported  that police were called to the 6400 block of U.S. 85/87 at about 10 p.m., and found the man lying between the Applebee's and IHOP restaurants.

No arrests had been made as of midnight Monday, and police said that there was no threat to the public. 

