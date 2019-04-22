A man was found dead near an Applebee's restaurant in Fountain following a reported shooting Sunday night, Fountain police said.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that police were called to the 6400 block of U.S. 85/87 at about 10 p.m., and found the man lying between the Applebee's and IHOP restaurants.
No arrests had been made as of midnight Monday, and police said that there was no threat to the public.
**Update on the shooting**Upon arrival, officers found one deceased male. Fountain Police Investigations Unit is on scene and will be taking over the case. No arrests have been made at this point. However, there is no threat to the community. -PSIO Lisa Schneider-— City of Fountain, CO (@cityoffountain) April 22, 2019
