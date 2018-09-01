AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m. — ESPN2 — Formula One, Italian Grand Prix

1 p.m. — NBC-SN — IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland

4 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles’ Southern 500

BASEBALL

11:30 a.m. — TBS — Cubs at Phillies

2:30 p.m. — MLB — Regional Coverage, Seattle at Oakland

4 p.m. — 1300 AM — Dodgers at Sky Sox (2)

6 p.m. — ESPN — Angels at Astros

8:10 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Padres

BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 4, Dream at Mystics

3 p.m. — ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 4, Storm at Mercury

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m. — ESPN2 — Prairie View vs. NC Central

5:30 p.m. — ABC — Miami vs. LSU

DRAG RACING

2 p.m. — FS1 — NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (taped)

8 p.m. — FS1 — NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (taped)

GOLF

4:30 a.m. — GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, final round

11 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, third round

1 p.m. — GOLF — Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, final round

1 p.m. — NBC — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, third round

3 p.m. — GOLF — Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, final round

5 p.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, final round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, Priores Stakes

SOCCER

6:30 a.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Arsenal

7:30 a.m. — FS1 — Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

9 a.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League, Watford vs. Tottenham

10 a.m. — FS1 — Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin

12:25 p.m. —ESPNEWS — Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Napoli, at Genoa, Italy

5:30 p.m. — FS1 — MLS, Atlanta United at D.C. United

TENNIS

9 a.m. — ESPN — U.S. Open, round of 16

5 p.m. — ESPN2 — U.S. Open, round of 16

TRACK & FIELD

11 a.m. — NBC — IAAF Diamond League, Final, at Zurich and AG Memorial Van Damme, at Brussels (taped)

