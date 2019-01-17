Mesa Ridge senior Angelina Jackson approached Thursday night's game just like any other contest despite the fact that it was her birthday.
She just wanted to win.
But her play proved something special.
Jackson had a team-high 17 points as the Grizzlies held off The Classical Academy girls' basketball team in a 63-49 home victory in Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League action. Mesa Ridge (9-4, 6-0) extended its winning streak to six games.
Grizzlies teammates Serin Dunne and Marissa Spencer chipped in 13 and nine points, respectively. Kylie Lenberg had eight rebounds, while Monet Hubbard finished with two 3-pointers.
Jackson finished her night with three 3s and four rebounds.
"I just came out ready to play," she said. "This was a good game to have a birthday on, so I was excited to play this game. It was a tough one for us to play."
TCA hasn't beaten Mesa Ridge since Jan. 30, 2017, when the Titans won 70-63.
On Thursday, the Titans (9-4, 4-2) weren't exactly easy to put away. Especially when their roster featured senior guard Autumn Boyles, who exploded for a game-high 27 points. Teammate Kaitlin Walters added 10 on a pair of 3s.
Mesa Ridge boasted a 30-20 lead on a three-point play by Layne Reed before Boyles and the Titans surged back in the final two minutes of the first half. TCA went on an 8-3 run to cut the halftime deficit to 33-28.
To start off the third quarter, Walters hit back-to-back 3s to close the gap to 35-34.
But that was as close as the Titans got to Mesa Ridge.
The Grizzlies always had an answer to TCA's comeback attempt. They led 47-40 at the end of the third quarter before Mesa Ridge outscored the Titans 16-9 in the fourth.
Plenty of Mesa Ridge players contributed, but this was Jackson's night.
"She shoots the ball good for us, she's a good leader," Grizzlies coach Monte Fetters said. "She helps keep us organized on the floor. She's just having a good senior year."
After the game, her teammates and coaches celebrated her 18th birthday with cake and a "Happy Birthday" song.
In other words, she couldn't have asked for a better night.