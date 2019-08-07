BASEBALL
9 a.m. — ESPN — Midwest Regional: Minnesota vs. Iowa, semifinal, Westfield, Ind. (Little League)
11 a.m. — ESPN — New England Regional: New Hampshire vs. Rhode Island, semifinal, Bristol, Conn. (Little League)
1 p.m. — ESPN — Northwest Regional: Idaho vs. Oregon, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif. (Little League)
3 p.m. — ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: Kentucky vs. Michigan, semifinal, Westfield, Ind.(Little League)
5 p.m. — ESPN — Mid-Atlantic Regional: Washington, DC vs. New York, semifinal, Bristol, Conn. (Little League)
5 p.m. — MLB — Yankees at Blue Jays OR Angels at Red Sox
7 p.m. — ESPN — West Regional: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif. (Little League)
8:10 p.m. — ATT, 630 AM — Rockies at Padres
FOOTBALL
5 p.m. — NFL — Jets at Giants
8 p.m. — NFL — Chargers at Cardinals
8 p.m. — CBS, 850 AM — Broncos at Seahawks
GOLF
8:30 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, first round
Noon — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, first round, Jersey City, N.J.
2 p.m. — FS1 — U.S. Women’s Amateur: West Point, Miss.
4 p.m. — GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, first round, Portland, Ore.
GYMNASTICS
6 p.m. — NBC-SN — U.S. Championships: Day 1, men’s events, Kansas City, Mo.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — ESPN2 — PFL 6: preliminary MMA bouts, Atlantic City, N.J.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
8 a.m. — ESPNU — Day 17: From Peru
1 p.m. — ESPNU — Day 17: From Peru
5 p.m. — ESPNU — Day 17: From Peru
TENNIS
6 a.m. — TENNIS — Rogers Cup: Men’s and Women’s early round, Ontario
10 a.m. — ESPN2 — Rogers Cup: men’s round of 16, Ontario
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m. — CBSSN — Fever at Mystics
8 p.m. — ESPN2 — Mercury at Spark