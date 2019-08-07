BASEBALL

9 a.m. — ESPN — Midwest Regional: Minnesota vs. Iowa, semifinal, Westfield, Ind. (Little League)

11 a.m. — ESPN — New England Regional: New Hampshire vs. Rhode Island, semifinal, Bristol, Conn. (Little League)

1 p.m. — ESPN — Northwest Regional: Idaho vs. Oregon, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif. (Little League)

3 p.m. — ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: Kentucky vs. Michigan, semifinal, Westfield, Ind.(Little League)

5 p.m. — ESPN — Mid-Atlantic Regional: Washington, DC vs. New York, semifinal, Bristol, Conn. (Little League)

5 p.m. — MLB — Yankees at Blue Jays OR Angels at Red Sox

7 p.m. — ESPN — West Regional: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif. (Little League)

8:10 p.m. — ATT, 630 AM — Rockies at Padres

FOOTBALL

5 p.m. — NFL — Jets at Giants

8 p.m. — NFL — Chargers at Cardinals

8 p.m. — CBS, 850 AM — Broncos at Seahawks

GOLF

8:30 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, first round

Noon — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, first round, Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m. — FS1 — U.S. Women’s Amateur: West Point, Miss.

4 p.m. — GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, first round, Portland, Ore.

GYMNASTICS

6 p.m. — NBC-SN — U.S. Championships: Day 1, men’s events, Kansas City, Mo.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. — ESPN2 — PFL 6: preliminary MMA bouts, Atlantic City, N.J.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

8 a.m. — ESPNU — Day 17: From Peru

1 p.m. — ESPNU — Day 17: From Peru

5 p.m. — ESPNU — Day 17: From Peru

TENNIS

6 a.m. — TENNIS — Rogers Cup: Men’s and Women’s early round, Ontario

10 a.m. — ESPN2 — Rogers Cup: men’s round of 16, Ontario

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — CBSSN — Fever at Mystics

8 p.m. — ESPN2 — Mercury at Spark

