Friday, July 26
AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m. — ESPN2 — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 1, Germany
6:55 a.m. — ESPNU — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 2, Germany
2 p.m. — FS1 — ARCA Series: The FORTS USA 150, Long Pond, Pa.
3 p.m. — NBC- SN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Newton, Iowa
4 p.m. — FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Long Pond, Pa.
5 p.m. — FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Sonoma, Calif.
3:55 a.m. (Saturday) — SPN2 — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 3, Germany
BASEBALL
4:40 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Reds
5 p.m. — MLB — Yankees at Red Sox OR Braves at Phillies
BASKETBALL
5 p.m. — ESPN2 — TBT Syracuse Regional: Boheim’s Army vs. We Are D3, Round 1, Syracuse, N.Y.
CYCLING
6 a.m. — NBC-SN — Tour de France: Stage 19, 76 miles, Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes, France
GOLF
3 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, second round, France
5 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, second round, England
7:30 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, second round, France
9:30 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, second round, England
Noon — FS1 — USGA Girls’ Junior Championship: From Stevens Point, Wis.
Noon — GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, second round, Memphis, Tenn.
5 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, second round, Reno, Nev.
4 a.m. (Saturday) — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, third round, France
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
8:30 a.m. — ESPNU — Day 3: From Peru
6 p.m. — ESPNU — Day 3: From Peru
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m. — ESPN — International Champions Cup: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, East Rutherford, N.J.
8 p.m. — ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United at LA FC
3 a.m. (Saturday) — ESPN — Rakuten Cup: Vissel Kobe vs. FC Barcelona, Japan
SWIMMING
10 a.m. — NBC-SN — FINA World Championships: South Korea (taped)
10 p.m. — NBC-SN — FINA World Championships: South Korea (taped)
TENNIS
5 p.m. — CBSSN — WTT: Washington at Philadelphia
TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m. — NBC-SN — Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Des Moines, Iowa
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m. — ESPN — All-Star Special: Las Vegas
Saturday, July 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m. — FS2 — Geelong at Sydney
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. — ESPN2 — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 3, Germany
6:55 a.m. — ESPN2 — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, qualifying, Germany
7 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Pocono, Pa.
9 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Pocono, Pa.
10 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Newton, Iowa
11 a.m. — FOX — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Gander RV 150, Pocono, Pa.
12:30 p.m. — NBC-SN — IndyCar Racing: qualifying
2 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Pocono, Pa.
3 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa
BASEBALL
2 p.m. — FS1 — Yankees at Red Sox
5 p.m. — FS1 — Astros at Cardinals
5:10 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Reds
7 p.m. — MLB — Rangers at Athletics OR Orioles at Angels
BASKETBALL
10 a.m. — ESPN — Teams TBD, regional round game, Syracuse, N.Y.
Noon — ESPN — Teams TBD, regional round game, Wichita, Kan.
1:30 p.m. — ABC — WNBA All-Star Game
2 p.m. — ESPN — Teams TBD, regional round game, Wichita, Kan.
7 p.m. — CBS-SN — BIG3: Teams TBD, Salt Lake City
BOXING
7 p.m. — SHO — Showtime Championship Boxing: Davis vs. Nunez, Baltimore
GOLF
4 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, third round, France
7:30 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, third round, England
10 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, Memphis, Tenn.
Noon — CBS — PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, Memphis, Tenn.
Noon — FS1 — USGA Girls’ Junior Championship: From Stevens Point, Wis.
5 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, third round, Reno
7 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, Memphis, Tenn.
4 a.m. (Sunday) — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, final round, France
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
1:30 p.m. — ESPNU — Premier Girls Fastpitch: Teams TBD, 18U National Championship, Anaheim, Calif.
5:30 p.m. — ESPNU — Premier Girls Fastpitch: All-American Game, Anaheim, Calif.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m. — FS2 — From Del Mar, Calif.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5 p.m. — ESPN2 — Major League Lacrosse: All-Star Game, Annapolis, Md.
6 p.m. — NBC-SN — Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos at Whipsnakes
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — ESPN — UFC 240 Prelims: undercard bouts, Edmonton
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
8 a.m. — ESPN2 — Day 4: From Peru
11 a.m. — ESPNU — Day 4: From Peru
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 a.m. — ESPN — Club Friendly: Vissel Kobe at FC Barcelona
10:20 a.m. — ESPNEWS — UEFA U-19: Teams TBD, final
8 p.m. — ALT — Rapids at San Jose Earthquakes
8:30 p.m. — FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland
TENNIS
4 p.m. — CBS-SN — WTT: Springfield at Washington