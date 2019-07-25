Friday, July 26

AUTO RACING

2:55 a.m. — ESPN2 — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 1, Germany

6:55 a.m. — ESPNU — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 2, Germany

2 p.m. — FS1 — ARCA Series: The FORTS USA 150, Long Pond, Pa.

3 p.m. — NBC- SN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Newton, Iowa

4 p.m. — FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Long Pond, Pa.

5 p.m. — FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Sonoma, Calif.

3:55 a.m. (Saturday) — SPN2 — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 3, Germany

BASEBALL

4:40 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Reds

5 p.m. — MLB — Yankees at Red Sox OR Braves at Phillies

BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — ESPN2 — TBT Syracuse Regional: Boheim’s Army vs. We Are D3, Round 1, Syracuse, N.Y.

CYCLING

6 a.m. — NBC-SN — Tour de France: Stage 19, 76 miles, Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes, France

GOLF

3 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, second round, France

5 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, second round, England

7:30 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, second round, France

9:30 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, second round, England

Noon — FS1 — USGA Girls’ Junior Championship: From Stevens Point, Wis.

Noon — GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, second round, Memphis, Tenn.

5 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, second round, Reno, Nev.

4 a.m. (Saturday) — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, third round, France

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

8:30 a.m. — ESPNU — Day 3: From Peru

6 p.m. — ESPNU — Day 3: From Peru

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m. — ESPN — International Champions Cup: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, East Rutherford, N.J.

8 p.m. — ESPN — MLS: Atlanta United at LA FC

3 a.m. (Saturday) — ESPN — Rakuten Cup: Vissel Kobe vs. FC Barcelona, Japan

SWIMMING

10 a.m. — NBC-SN — FINA World Championships: South Korea (taped)

10 p.m. — NBC-SN — FINA World Championships: South Korea (taped)

TENNIS

5 p.m. — CBSSN — WTT: Washington at Philadelphia

TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m. — NBC-SN — Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Des Moines, Iowa

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — ESPN — All-Star Special: Las Vegas

Saturday, July 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m. — FS2 — Geelong at Sydney

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. — ESPN2 — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, practice session 3, Germany

6:55 a.m. — ESPN2 — Formula One: The German Grand Prix, qualifying, Germany

7 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Pocono, Pa.

9 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Pocono, Pa.

10 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Newton, Iowa

11 a.m. — FOX — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Gander RV 150, Pocono, Pa.

12:30 p.m. — NBC-SN — IndyCar Racing: qualifying

2 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Pocono, Pa.

3 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

BASEBALL

2 p.m. — FS1 — Yankees at Red Sox

5 p.m. — FS1 — Astros at Cardinals

5:10 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Reds

7 p.m. — MLB — Rangers at Athletics OR Orioles at Angels

BASKETBALL

10 a.m. — ESPN — Teams TBD, regional round game, Syracuse, N.Y.

Noon — ESPN — Teams TBD, regional round game, Wichita, Kan.

1:30 p.m. — ABC — WNBA All-Star Game

2 p.m. — ESPN — Teams TBD, regional round game, Wichita, Kan.

7 p.m. — CBS-SN — BIG3: Teams TBD, Salt Lake City

BOXING

7 p.m. — SHO — Showtime Championship Boxing: Davis vs. Nunez, Baltimore

GOLF

4 a.m. — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, third round, France

7:30 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, third round, England

10 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, Memphis, Tenn.

Noon — CBS — PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, Memphis, Tenn.

Noon — FS1 — USGA Girls’ Junior Championship: From Stevens Point, Wis.

5 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, third round, Reno

7 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, third round, Memphis, Tenn.

4 a.m. (Sunday) — GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, final round, France

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

1:30 p.m. — ESPNU — Premier Girls Fastpitch: Teams TBD, 18U National Championship, Anaheim, Calif.

5:30 p.m. — ESPNU — Premier Girls Fastpitch: All-American Game, Anaheim, Calif.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m. — FS2 — From Del Mar, Calif.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m. — ESPN2 — Major League Lacrosse: All-Star Game, Annapolis, Md.

6 p.m. — NBC-SN — Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos at Whipsnakes

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. — ESPN — UFC 240 Prelims: undercard bouts, Edmonton

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

8 a.m. — ESPN2 — Day 4: From Peru

11 a.m. — ESPNU — Day 4: From Peru

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 a.m. — ESPN — Club Friendly: Vissel Kobe at FC Barcelona

10:20 a.m. — ESPNEWS — UEFA U-19: Teams TBD, final

8 p.m. — ALT — Rapids at San Jose Earthquakes

8:30 p.m. — FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland

TENNIS

4 p.m. — CBS-SN — WTT: Springfield at Washington

Load comments