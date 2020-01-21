BASKETBALL
5 p.m — ESPN — 76ers at Raptors
6 p.m. — ALT — Nuggets at Rockets
7:30 p.m. — ESPN — Spurs at Pelicans
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m. — FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
5 p.m. — BTN — Penn State at Michigan
5 p.m. — CBS-SN — St. Bonaventure at Dayton
5 p.m. — ESPN2 — Syracuse at Notre Dame
5 p.m. — ESPNEWS — Cincinnati at Temple
5 p.m. — ESPNU — South Carolina at Auburn
5 p.m. — SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi State
6 p.m. — ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m. — FS1 — Providence at Seton Hall
6:30 p.m. — 1300 AM — Utah State at Air Force (women)
7 p.m. — BTN — Rutgers at Iowa
7 p.m. — CBS-SN — Creighton at DePaul
7 p.m. — ESPNU — Memphis at Tulsa
7 p.m. — SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
9 p.m. — CBS-SN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m. — ESPNU — The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
2 p.m. — ESPNU — The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
FIGURE SKATING
9:30 p.m. — NBC-SN — European Championships: Men’s Short Program, Graz, Austria (taped)
GOLF
11:30 a.m. — GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round
9 p.m. — GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HOCKEY
6 p.m. — NBC-SN — Detroit at Minnesota
6 p.m. — NHLN — Warrior Hockey/All-Star Classic: East vs. West, Wichita, Kan. (ECHL)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:25 p.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United
TENNIS
1 a.m. — ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne
Noon — ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne (taped)
5 p.m. — TENNIS — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne
7 p.m. — ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne
1 a.m. (Thursday) — ESPN2 — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne