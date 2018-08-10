WASHINGTON • Omarosa Manigault Newman was offered a $15,000-a-month contract from President Donald Trump’s campaign to stay silent after being fired from her job as a White House aide last December, according to a forthcoming book by Manigault Newman and people familiar with the proposal.
But she refused, according to the incendiary new book, “Unhinged: An Insider Account of Trump’s White House,” which also depicts Trump as unqualified, narcissistic and racist.
After she was fired, Manigault Newman wrote, she received a call from Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, offering her a job and the monthly contract in exchange for her silence.
A purported nondisclosure agreement attached to the offer, which was reviewed by the Post, said Manigault Newman could not make comments about President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence or their families or any comments that could damage the president.
“The NDA attached to the email was as harsh and restrictive as any I’d seen in all my years of television,” Manigault Newman writes.
The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.