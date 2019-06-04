Wrestling
The NCAA committee on women’s athletics recommended Monday that all three divisions add women’s wrestling as an emerging sport, a key step toward making it a championship-level sport. If the recommendation is approved, women’s wrestling as well as acrobatics and tumbling would be added as emerging sports Aug. 1, 2020.
A sport must have at least 20 varsity teams and/or competitive club teams to be considered for the program, and at least 40 varsity teams for NCAA championship consideration.
The Wrestle Like a Girl organization and USA Wrestling said there are 23 NCAA schools with women’s wrestling teams, including Texas A&M and Colorado State. There are 13 other schools planning to add the sport either next year or in 2020-21. The National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association said 29 NCAA colleges and universities sponsor the sport.
Women’s volleyball
Lincoln, Neb.: USA defeated Korea 19-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 in Volleyball Nations League action. Chiaka Ogbogu had a team-high 17 points.
Surfing
Western Australia: Lakey Peterson scored her first World Surf League Women’s Championship Tour win of the season, but her success at the Margaret River Pro started before she surfed the final.
The Santa Barbara, Calif., native scored the highest heat total of the Championship Tour season thus far in the quarterfinal round with a score of 18.83 to knock off Australia’s Stephanie Gilmore, the seven-time world champion who was fresh off a victory at the Corona Bali Protected in Indonesia.
On Tuesday, Peterson narrowly edged two-time world champ Carissa Moore of Hawaii in the semifinal.
That set up the final against Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb. Peterson held a narrow lead up until her seventh wave was the highest score of the final
. Surfing debuts in the Olympic Games in 2020 in Tokyo. Eight women — up to two per country — will qualify from the Women’s Championship Tour standings to the Tokyo Games. Peterson moved up two spots to sixth.
• Four events into the World Surf League Men’s Championship Tour, John John Florence is heading for a third series title. The 26-year-old from North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii, picked up his second win when he beat American Kolohe Andino in the Margaret River Pro
. With seven events left, Florence and Andino are first and second in the world.
Etc.
The U.S. women’s volleyball team is two weeks into FIVB Volleyball Nations League play,
and the No. 2-ranked men, who won bronze in last year’s inaugural VNL Final, are 1-2 after the opening weekend of play. They beat Australia on the last day. ...
Two-time swim world champ James Magnussen said he is retiring after winning 15 medals for Australia at major international events over a 10-year career.