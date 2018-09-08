Mountain biking
Lenzerheide, Switzerland: Last year, Kate Courtney was racing in the U23 classification at the mountain bike world championships.
On Saturday, she accomplished what no American woman had done in 17 years when the 22-year-old from San Francisco captured the elite cross-country gold medal at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.
She finished in 1:34:55 and was followed by silver medalist Annika Langvad of Denmark and bronze medalist Emily Batty of Canada .
The last American woman to win a mountain bike world title was Colorado Springs’ two-time Olympian Alison Dunlap in 2001 in Vail.
Track and field
Olympic track great Michael Johnson says he is recovering from a mini stroke last week.
The 50-year-old sprinter says on Twitter he “rather surprisingly” was stricken with a transient ischemic attack, known as a TIA or mini stroke. According to the Mayo Clinic, a TIA usually lasts a few minutes and causes no permanent damage.
Johnson writes that he has been “cleared of any heart issues.” He adds that he is back home with family and has “already made great progress on my road to recovery.”
Johnson is a four-time Olympic gold medalist. At the 1996 Atlanta Games, he became the only male athlete to win the 200 and 400 meters at the same Olympics. He had held world and Olympic records in those events.
• Athletes from the Americas lead after the first day of the Continental Cup in the Czech Republic.
DeAnna Price of the U.S. was among 10 Team America winners in taking the hammer throw at 75.46 meters.
Figure skating
Kaunas, Lithuania: Andrew Torgashev, who trains in Colorado Springs, finished first in the Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series event. He was second in the short program and won the free skate.
Wrestling
Warsaw, Poland: Fountain-Fort Carson grad G’Angelo Hancock put together an impressive tournament this weekend, winning gold at 97 kg at the Pytlasinski Memorial.
After winning his semifinals match in a shockingly quick pin against four-time defending World and Olympic champ Artur Aleksanyan of Armenia, Hancock won his finals match 7-0 against Nikolay Bayryakov of Bulgaria.
At 50 kg, Fort Carson’s Whitney Conder won three matches in repechage to claim bronze.
Women’s basketball
Bridgeport, Conn.: A’ja Wilson had 15 points and 10 rebounds to help the U.S. women’s national team rally from a 16-point first-half deficit and beat Canada 74-68 in an exhibition. The U.S. was shockingly down 16 in the first quarter and trailed 56-48 heading into the fourth quarter before finally getting going. Wilson along with her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum, keyed the change in the fourth. The Americans hadn’t lost a game on home soil since 1999 when they dropped an exhibition contest at Tennessee. The Americans were missing many of their players who will be competing in this month’s FIBA Women’s World Cup .
Etc.
The top-ranked U.S. women’s water polo team will have a shot at its third straight FINA World Cup title after defeating Spain in the semifinals 11-5 in Russia. ...
Olympic snowboarder Chris Corning took gold in the first men’s big air world cup of the season in New Zealand
