Women’s volleyball
Bossier City, La.: The U.S. Women’s National Team is step away from claiming a berth into the 2020 Olympic Games, but it was not easy as Team USA used a deep bench to rally past Bulgaria 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10 on Saturday evening on day two of the Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament Pool C.
Team USA, ranked third in the world, hosts No. 11 Argentina on Sunday. Argentina, which lost to Bulgaria on Friday, played Kazakhstan (0-1) later.
After the U.S. rallied from a 17-14 deficit in the opening set to tie it at 20-all, Bulgaria scored five of the final six points to win 25-21. The U.S. broke a 15-all tie in the second set by scoring 10 of the final 13 points to win 25-18. Bulgaria rallied from a 19-17 deficit in the third set to win 25-21. Team USA went up 13-9 in the fourth set and never let Bulgaria closer than two points in winning 25-20 and sending the match to the tiebreaker. Team USA scored six of the last eight points in the tiebreaker to solidify the vicoty.
“I got to give Bulgaria a lot of credit,” U.S. coach Karch Kiraly said. “They played a great game. #16 was all we could handle and more. We knew she was good, she had a very strong match. It took a while for us to get going. But Jordan Thompson came in and gave us a lift, and so did Kelsey Robinson. Eventually we started figuring things out. ”
Outside hitter Jordan Larson collected a Team USA-high 23 points with 18 kills on 37 attacks, three blocks and two aces. Opposite Jordan Thompson , who started the final four sets, totaled 19 points with 18 kills on 47 attacks and a block. Outside hitter Kim Hill nailed 15 kills on 37 attacks and two aces.
“It was amazing. I am still trying to catch my breath and take it all in,” Larson said of coming back in such an important match.
Middle Haleigh Washington, a Doherty graduate, chipped in five kills on nine attacks, four blocks and an ace for 10 points. Outside hitter Kelsey Robinson , who started just the final two sets, scored 10 points in the match with six coming in the tiebreaking set.
“We brought Kelsey in for a little of bit of energy,” Kiraly said .
Middle Tori Dixon chalked up three blocks, two kills and an ace for six points. Setter Lauren Carlini notched two kills, two blocks and two aces for six points. Rounding out the scoring was opposite Annie Drews with three kills.
“It was fantastic,” Larson said of the team’s bench support in defeating Bulgaria. “Jordan Thompson, she is still in college, but she has some guts. I am really proud of her.”
Carlini set Team USA to a 45 kill percent and .360 hitting efficiency (73-14-164). Over the course of the final two sets, the U.S. converted 30 of 54 attacks for a 55.6 kill percent and .500 hitting efficiency. The American defense limited Bulgaria to a 42 kill percent and .309 hitting efficiency (74-21-175).
Libero Megan Courtney provided 25 receptions and nine digs. Hill was unofficially credited with a 67 positive reception percent on 27 chances, while Larson had 30 receptions and 60 positive percent and 15 digs. Carlini produced 14 digs from her setter position.
Team USA held dominated at the net with a 15-6 block advantage to go with an 8-4 margin in aces. Bulgaria managed a 76-71 edge in kills. Both teams limited their errors for the match with USA committing 11 and Bulgaria 13.
The U.S. started Carlini at setter, Drews at opposite, Dixon and Washington at middle, Hill and Larson at outside hitter and Courtney at libero.
The Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament includes six pools of four team being staged in a round-robin format . The top 24 ranked teams, minus 2020 Olympic Games host Japan, are placed into the six pools using the serpentine system with pool winners claiming berths into the 2020 Olympics along with host Japan. The final five spots into the 2020 Olympics will be determined in January through the five confederation zonal championships.
Team USA, the only country to medal in women’s indoor volleyball in each of the last three Olympic Games, seeks its 12th appearance in the Olympics. In its previous 11 Olympic Games, the Americans claimed silver medals in 1984, 2008 and 2012 along with bronze medals in 1992 and 2016.
Swimming
Stanford, Calif.: Ryan Lochte scratched the B final of the 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. national championships.
The 12-time Olympic medalist qualified 15th in the preliminaries in 55.08 seconds. But he dropped out of the evening final on the same day he turned 35.
Lochte is competing this week for the first time since the recent end of a 14-month suspension for receiving an infusion of vitamin B-12 .
He finished fourth in the C final of the 200 butterfly and failed to qualify for the 200 freestyle final.
Shaine Casas won the 100 back in 52.72. Other men’s winners were Elijah Winnington of Australia in the 400 free in 3 minutes, 47.39 seconds and Devon Nowicki in the 100 breaststroke in 56.69. Winnington earlier won the 200 free.
Ally McHugh won the women’s 400 free in 4:08.08, former Olympian Breeja Larson won the 100 breast in 1:06.78, and Amy Bilquist took the 100 back in 59.64.
Pan Am Games
Lima, Peru: The 2020 vision USA Shooting is seeking was set in motion with an ultra-successful Pan American Games as shooting competition concluded. Team USA earned another three medals and an additional Olympic quota.
The U.S. flag was raised 20 times by members of the U.S. Shooting Team with 10 gold medals, eight silver medals and two bronze. The U.S. was first and second in five events.
Seeking 10 Olympic quotas, the team earned seven, missing out on opportunities in Women’s Air Pistol (2) and Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol (1).
U.S. Shotgun and Rifle Teams have secured all available quotas for Tokyo 2020 . The U.S. Pistol Team will be seeking to fulfill quota opportunities at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Aug. 26-Sept. 3.
Snow volleyball
U.S. men’s snow volleyball team of Troy Field/Jameson McKibbin/Maddison McKibbin/Riley McKibbin advanced to the semifinals of the FIVB tourney in Argentina.