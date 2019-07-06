Women’s volleyball
Nanjing, China: The U.S. is one win away from repeating as the FIVB Volleyball Nations League champions after defeating host No. 2 China 25-11, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20 in the second semifinal Saturday.
USA, 15-3 overall in this year’s VNL, will face Brazil in the gold-medal match Sunday riding an eight-match win streak. Brazil, which defeated the Americans in the preliminary round June 6 in Lincoln, Neb., defeated Turkey 25-23, 25-15, 25-10 in the first semifinal.
Opposite Annie Drews and outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley scored 21 points to lead Team USA to victory. Drews had 16 kills on 31 swings, three aces and two blocks. Bartsch-Hackley powered down 14 kills on 28 attacks, four aces and three blocks. Outside hitter Kelsey Robinson charted 14 kills on 24 swings and an ace for 15 points.
Middle Chiaka Ogbogu scored seven points on five kills and two blocks. Setter Jordyn Poulter served two aces and added a block for three points. Tori Dixon contributed two blocks and a kill for three points. Middle Haleigh Washington (a Doherty graduate) provided two blocks and a kill for three points.
Table tennis
Las Vegas: Kanak Jha didn’t take long to seal his place in U.S. table tennis history Friday night.
Winning the first game of his men’s singles final against Nikhil Kumar by a dominating score of 11-3, Jha went on and defeated Kumar in five games in the U.S. National Table Tennis Championships. Jha, a 2016 Olympian, becomes the first man to win four consecutive men’s singles national titles.
In addition to Jha, the only other man to win three consecutive U.S. singles titles was two-time Olympian Sean O’Neill from 1987 to 1989.
Jha defeated Kumar, 11-3, 11-7, 11-7, 10-12, 11-7.
But there was more to his special night in Vegas.
Jha was the top seed in both the singles and doubles tournaments, teaming up with fellow Olympian Yijun Feng in the doubles to defeat Kumar and Nicholas Tio in straight sets. Jha’s two victories Friday marked the first time he won both singles and doubles titles.
Jha is the first to win four consecutive singles championships.
Lily Zhang, a two-time Olympian, won her fifth women’s U.S. singles championship, defeating 14-year-old Rachel Sung, 11-8, 11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 11-6.
Beach volleyball
Hamburg, Germany: It wasn’t the color medal they wanted, but Alix Klineman has her first world championship medal and Olympic medalist April Ross her third. Ross and Klineman were defeated by Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes in the gold-medal match at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, settling for second after a hard-fought match that ended in a straight-set loss against the Canadian pair.
For the Canadians there was disbelief and jubilation.
The Americans fought hard but couldn’t outfox the Canadians, who won the each set 23-21 .
Americans Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb fell to Russia in the semis and will play Netherlands’ Anders Berntsen Mol/Christian Sandlie Sørum for bronze Sunday.
Triathlon
Hamburg: Britain’s Non Stanford won the Hamburg Wasser World Triathlon with American Summer Rappaport third. Australian Jakob Birtwhistle won the men’s race.
Softball
Columbus, Ga.: The U.S. lost 3-2 to Japan on Friday in the USA Softball International Cup but will face Japan on Sunday in the final after blanking Puerto Rico 7-0 Saturday.