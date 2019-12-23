Men’s alpine skiing
Alta Badia, Italy: Norway’s Rasmus Windingstad won a men’s World Cup parallel giant slalom night race Monday for his first career victory.
Windingstad defeated Stefan Luitz of Germany by 0.41 seconds in the final of the event, which sees two competitors race side-by-side on identical, shortened giant slalom courses, with run times just over 20 seconds. It was his sixth top-10 result, and second podium finish, since coming runner-up in a regular giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, last season.
Windingstad became the fifth different winner in the five parallel GS events held in Alta Badia since 2015, after Kjetil Jansud, Cyprien Sarrazin, Matts Olsson and Marcel Hirscher.
Roland Leitinger of Austria beat Windingstad’s Norwegian teammate Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen for third.
Overall World Cup leader Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, who won a giant slalom here Sunday, finished seventh, while France’s Alexis Pinturault, his main rival for the overall title, was beaten in the round of 32 by Sweden’s Mattias Roenngren.
Pinturault could have become the first male Alpine skier to win a World Cup race in six of the seven different disciplines.
The men’s World Cup will stay in Italy for two downhill races and an Alpine combined event in Bormio from Friday through Sunday. The first downhill replaced the one that was canceled in Val Gardena last Saturday.
Women’s field hockey
The right blend of familiarity and experience can sometimes make a surefire coaching hire, something USA Field Hockey is hoping for in hiring two-time Olympian Caroline Nelson-Nichols as women’s national team coach.
Nelson-Nichols, 35, assumes the top job with Team USA after five seasons coaching the women’s team at Columbia University following three seasons as an assistant. Nelson-Nichols’ appointment as coach in 2015 came shortly after the end of her playing career in 2014. Nelson-Nichols made 165 international appearances for Team USA from 2007–14 as a defender.
The hire was announced just under a month after USA Field Hockey parted ways with Janneke Schopman, a two-time Olympic medalist for the Netherlands who was Team USA’s coach for nearly three years and was part of the staff for more than five. The U.S. women fell short of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in early November, its first time to do so in 12 years.