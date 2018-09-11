Women’s basketball
The U.S. women’s national basketball team cut its roster down to 16 finalists for the FIBA Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.
Washington’s Elena Delle Donne and Seattle’s Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart are all still competing in the WNBA Finals. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Wednesday, and the Storm lead 2-0.
Delle Donne, Bird and Stewart were all part of the last world championship team that won gold in 2014 and were on the 2016 Olympic team. Joining them as finalists are Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.
The only other players among the finalists with World Cup experience are Tina Charles and Nneka Ogwumike. Both played on the 2014 championship team.
Newcomers looking to make their first World Cup team are Elizabeth Williams of Atlanta; Layshia Clarendon and Morgan Tuck of Connecticut; Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell of Indiana; and A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas. UConn senior Napheesa Collier was the lone college player in the final group.
Out on final cut were Odyssey Sims, Stefanie Dolson, Diamond DeShields, Allisha Gray and Sabrina Ionescu.
Shooting
Changwon, South Korea: It was a busy day for the USA Shooting Team as the United States won six medals at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Championship; including a junior men’s skeet silver medal, a junior women’s three-position rifle team medal and a sweep of the women’s skeet podium.
Winning her first international gold medal and the newly-crowned champion in women’s skeet is Caitlin Connor. All seven of the World Cup medals on Connor’s resume are silver — all coming when her teammate Kim Rhode won gold.
Connor had to battle all the way to the end in the Final, besting her childhood idol-then-teammate Rhode on the final station to win 57-56 targets.
Rhode went on to claim the silver medal, the fourth world championship medal of her career. Amber English (Colorado Springs/U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit) won the bronze medal with 46 targets. English also won junior women’s skeet silver back in 2009.
The last time the United States had swept an adult podium at a World Championship was in 1974 when John Writer, Lones Wigger and Lanny Bassham swept the 50m men’s three-position fifle podium .
In addition to the podium sweep, the U.S. claimed the maximum number of two Olympic Games quotas available in women’s skeet. A quota is essentially a country’s ticket to participate in the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in a specific event. Each country can only earn two quotas per event.
Connor, Rhode and English also won gold as a team in women’s skeet. Italy won silver and Cyprus bronze.
Also winning individual silver was Nic Moschetti (Broomfield) in junior men’s skeet.
Triathlon
U.S. triathlete Katie Zaferes is ranked No. 1 in the world heading into the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final this weekend in Gold Coast, Australia. Zaferes is 34 points ahead of Great Britain’s Vicky Holland, meaning whoever finishes ahead of the other in Gold Coast will claim the world title.
Equestrian
The World Equestrian Games are scheduled to kick off Wednesday at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C., a small town about two hours west of Charlotte, and will run through Sept. 23 — although Hurricane Florence has the potential to postpone some events.
The games, which take place every four years — in the middle of the Summer Olympics cycle — at various locations around the world, will feature more than 600 equestrians from 71 countries and six continents competing in eight disciplines.