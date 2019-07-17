Olympic governance
The Athlete & NGB Engagement Commission released an exploratory report after a nine-month review. Appointed by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee to review the structure and governance of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic community, and chaired by former WNBA President Lisa Borders, the “Borders Commission” was charged with delivering a series of recommendations to address how the USOPC can more effectively interact with and oversee its 50 National Governing Bodies, and support and engage with the athletes it serves.
Among the report’s main recommendations are that the USOPC has taken a too limited and narrow view of its role and responsibilities — going forward it must be broader. Recommendations set out in the report strive to repair a broken, dysfunctional system that facilitated the abuse of athletes, but also has underserved them and many of their NGBs in their efforts to achieve competitive success . Underpinning these recommendations is the theme that athletes, their well-being throughout their lifecycle including competitive performance and beyond, must be at the center of all USOPC and NGB efforts.
It says: The USOPC Board of Directors must be reconstituted. Board composition should represent a mosaic of expertise and experience to ensure optimal decisions are made based on diverse perspectives.
Independent directors remain an important component but need not be a majority: five independent directors must be proposed by a nominating and governance committee and elected by the Board. The Athletes’ Advisory Council must directly elect and re-elect three members who satisfy the criteria for being an AAC member (which should include the chair of the AAC and a Paralympic athlete). U.S. Olympians and Paralympians Association, acting in consultation with the AAC, must directly elect and re-elect two members who must satisfy the criteria for being an AAC member save the 10-year rule. The NGBs must directly elect and re-elect three members.
The USOPC chartered the Borders Commission to review the organization’s governance strategy and athlete protection policies — including examining whether changes are needed to the organization’s policies and procedures, its bylaws, and the Ted Steven’s Olympic and Amateur Sports Act. The commission is comprised of nine members: four athlete representatives, two NGB representatives, two independents and one USOPC board member.
The USOPC said it implemented a number of reforms and initiatives, including instituting new leadership and stronger accountability measures; enhancing safety policies and procedures, and advancing the capabilities, effectiveness and independence of the U.S. Center for SafeSport; increasing frequency of member audits and expanding the scope of annual compliance reviews; and modernizing its structure
American Delaney Schnell was third in 10-meter platform diving in Gwangju, South Korea, in the world championships.
It was her first world medal, and the first for the U.S. in the event since Laura Wilkinson won the world title in 2005. Schnell trailed a pair of 13-year-old Chinese divers.
Olympic gold medalist David Boudia and Olympic medalist Michael Hixon made it into the men’s 3-meter springboard final. ...
Germany won the mixed 5-kilometer open water team relay in a close finish over Italy and the U.S. (Haley Anderson, Jordan Wilimovsky, Ashley Twichell, Michael Brinegar). ...
The Mexican Olympic Committee said it will no longer be able to offer food, lodging and medical services at its main sports training complex, the latest casualty in a round of deep budget cuts by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.