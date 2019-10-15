Volleyball
Hiroshima, Japan: After a long two weeks in Japan, the U.S. men’s national team finished the 2019 FIVB World Cup with a 9-2 record and the bronze medal.
On Tuesday, the U.S. men won their final World Cup match, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 over Egypt. Brazil took the gold medal and Poland won the silver by one ranking point over the United States.
Most players for the U.S. men (9-2) will travel to their overseas professional club teams where they will play for the winter before reconvening next May to begin preparing for the 2020 FIVB Volleyball Nations League. In July, they will return to Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
“We’ve got more work to do,” U.S. opposite Matt Anderson said. “We’re good enough to play against the best teams in the world. We know that. But we’re not there yet.”
They were good enough against Egypt, leading in kills (55-35) and blocks (8-7) and dominating from the service line with a 16-2 lead in aces.
The U.S. kill percentage behind starting setter Josh Tuaniga and Micah Christenson, who took over after the first set, was 62.5. Egypt’s kill percentage was 46.7.
Anderson led all scorers with 17 points on a match-high 14 kills and three aces.
Skateboarding
Doha, Qatar: A tremendous year got even better for Heimana Reynolds after the 21-year-old won the men’s skateboard park event at the Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games.
Recently crowned world champion in park skateboarding, one of two disciplines within the sport that will make its Olympic debut at the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Reynolds scored 69.00 points on his second run of the competition to surpass Puerto Rico’s Steven Pineiro on the top of the leaderboard. With no one able to beat his run, Reynolds won the gold medal.
It’s another success in a string of them this year that have catapulted the Honolulu native to the top of the Olympic rankings despite not being named to the four-man national team when it was announced back in March. He also won an Olympic qualifier back in July before following up 2018’s silver medal at the park world championships with a gold this year, establishing himself as a favorite going into next summer.
As of mid-September following his world title Reynolds had 120,000 points in the world Olympic qualifying rankings, with Brazil’s Luiz Francisco a distant second with 88,000.
The closest American was Thomas Schaar in sixth place with 32,770 points. A maximum of three U.S. men will be able to compete in skateboarding park at the Olympics.