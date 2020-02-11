Wrestling
Havana: Two dozen athletes from the U.S. flew to Cuba despite rising tensions between the countries to participate in the island’s most important Greco-Roman and freestyle annual wrestling competition.
The athletes came from states including New York, Minnesota and Wyoming and included several Olympians.
“We’re down here to compete in one of the greatest sports in the world,” said Robby Smith, a 2016 Olympian from Danville, Calif. He said he was too focused on the sport to think about political issues.
The visit comes several months after the U.S. government imposed major restrictions on educational and recreational travel to Cuba as President Donald Trump continues to roll back Obama-era efforts to restore relations.
Luis Alberto Orta, a Cuban wrestler in the 130-pound category, brushed aside those issues.
A total of 14 countries are participating in the Granma Cup and Cerro Pelado competition in Havana, among them Canada, Honduras, Argentina and Hungary. The Granma Cup hosts Greco-Roman wrestlers and took place Monday and Tuesday. The Cerro Pelado is for freestyle wrestlers and is scheduled Saturday and Sunday.
• To get to the top, J’den Cox knew he must go up. Literally.
The two-time defending freestyle wrestling world champ in the men’s 92 kg. class, Cox announced Tuesday that he’s moving up to the 97 class for the 2020 Olympic year, a decision that puts him on a collision course with fellow American and defending 97 Olympic champion Kyle Snyder, a Coronado graduate, in order for either to make the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.
It’s a scenario in which two of the best wrestlers in the world, both Olympic medalists and world champions, will meet at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Wrestling April 4-5 at Penn State but only one can advance to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Fencing
The U.S. men’s epee fencing team scored a seventh-place finish at this weekend’s World Cup in Vancouver, British Columbia. In upsetting Olympic bronze medalist Hungary to advance to the quarters, the Americans clinched a team berth to the Tokyo Games.
BMX
Canberra, Australia: Australian Olympic BMX cycling hopeful Kai Sakakibara is in a medically induced coma in Canberra Hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in a weekend acing accident.
Described as being in a critical but stable condition, Sakakibara is expected to remain in a coma for the next two weeks.