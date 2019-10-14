Tennis
Roger Federer says he plans to play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Swiss great, a four-time Olympian, says “at the end of the day my heart decided I would love to play at the Olympic Games again.”
Federer made the announcement in Tokyo during at an exhibition event for his Japanese uniform supplier.
Federer will turn 39 shortly after the Olympic tournament. He had previously planned his schedule up to Wimbledon, which ends two weeks before Tokyo.
He will need a wild-card exemption because he has not played Davis Cup games to be eligible.
Federer won doubles gold for Switzerland with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver in singles at the 2012 London Games at Wimbledon.
He missed the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics with an injury.
Volleyball
The U.S. men’s team swept Russia, 25-23, 25-11, 25-16 on Monday at the FIVB World Cup in Hiroshima, Japan.
The U.S. (8-2) will conclude the World Cup on Tuesday against Egypt (2-7). A victory would assure the U.S. of bronze.
Russia (4-6) did not send its top players to the World Cup
The U.S. kill percentage was 64.3 behind setter Micah Christenson. Outside hitter Garrett Muagututia led all scorers with 16 points .
• The U.S. women’s team won the NORCECA Women’s Continental Championship silver medal, falling in five sets (25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 20-25, 15-9) after digging itself in a two-set deficit in the gold-medal match to Dominican Republic in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The U.S., which finished the tournament 4-1, reached the podium for the fifth time in 2019. The Americans, who concluded their season with a 44-7 record in tournaments, won gold at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League, Pan American Cup and NORCECA Champions Cup. The U.S. qualified for the 2020 Olympics by winning its Tokyo Qualification Tournament pool. The Americans won silver at the FIVB World Cup.
Middle Haleigh Washington, a Doherty grad, turned in four kills on nine swings and four blocks for eight points as a late replacement in the second set.
Cross-country skiing
In battling breast cancer over the past year, Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall has used the hashtag #FinishCancer. Having finished her infusion treatments in July, she’s looking to finish another challenge: the TCS New York City Marathon.
Randall was announced as one of the celebrity runners taking part in a field of 52,000. While Randall isn’t the only athlete nor the only Olympian among the celebrities — Team USA’s Taylor Ritzel, an Olympic gold medalist on the 2012 U.S. women’s eight rowing team, is the other — her skills may be most adaptable to marathon. As a cross-country skier, she is used to endurance events.
Weeks after her triumph in Pyeongchang, Randall received her cancer diagnosis. She will be running the marathon on behalf of AKTIV Against Cancer, an organization that promotes physical activity as part of cancer treatment.
Etc.
China’s star swimmer Sun Yang will have his court hearing Nov. 15 in a rare open trial to answer allegations he violated anti-doping rules. ...
Germany’s Natalie Geisenberger — the seven-time defending champion and two-time defending Olympic luge singles gold medalist — said she isn’t sliding this season because she and her husband are expecting their first child in April.