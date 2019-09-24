Cycling
Yorkshire, England: On a rainy Tuesday, American Chloé Dygert Owen, 22, showed no mercy, racing to her first world title in the time trial and earning a berth at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with a dominating performance at the UCI Road World Championships.
Heavy rain and flooding caused a 40-minute delay for the elite women’s race, and start intervals were reduced to 60 seconds instead of 90.
The changes hardly slowed Dygert Owen, who started 34th of 53 riders. She crossed the 14.2-kilometer checkpoint in first place at 18:57.88, just over 90 seconds ahead of the next-best rider at the time and finished the 30.3K race in 42:11.57, crumbling to the road in exhaustion upon crossing the finish line.
Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist and defending world champion in the event, finished second, 1:32.35 back, while fellow Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten was third, finishing 1:52.66 behind Dygert Owen.
Dygert Owen’s margin of victory was the greatest in the history of the event at the world championships by 21 seconds. She became the fifth American to win the time trial world title.
Dygert-Owen recently won all four stages of this year’s Colorado Classic.
One of those former world champions, Amber Neben just missed the podium this year, finishing fourth at 2:38.41 back. The 44-year-old American is a two-time world champion in the time trial and a 2008 and 2012 U.S. Olympian.
Leah Thomas, the third American in the race, was seventh, 3:12.66 behind Dygert Owen.
“I live in Washington state right now and that’s kind of the weather all the time, so I’m kind of used to riding in the rain,” Dygert Owen said, “I knew everybody else wouldn’t be scared, so I just tried to make the best of it.”
The world title is a first for Dygert Owen as a road cyclist; her sixth overall.
Already an Olympic silver medalist in team pursuit at the Rio Games, Dygert Owen is aiming to win Olympic medals in both road and track cycling in Tokyo, a feat that only Rebecca Twigg has accomplished among American women. Twigg won a silver medal in the road race at the Olympic Games Los Angeles 1984 and a bronze in the individual pursuit at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.
Americans Ian Garrison and Brandon McNulty must have been having a case of deja vu as they sat on the hot seat during the U23 men’s time trial. All three podium finishers were on the podium in 2016 during the Junior Time Trial where McNulty took the rainbow jersey while Garrison took bronze. This year Garrison took silver while McNulty took bronze behind Danish rider Mikkel Bjerg.
Women’s volleyball
Sapporo, Japan: The U.S. won 25-22, 25-23, 25-9 over the Dominican Republic in the FIVB World Cup.
Annie Drews led the team for this match, with 23 points on 18 of 29 attacks, three blocks and two aces. Chiaka Ogbogu added 11 points with eight kills and three blocks, and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley added nine points. The U.S. will have two days off before wrapping up vs. Russia on Friday, Cameroon on Saturday and South Korea on Sunday .
Nearing the end of the FIVB World Cup tournament, the U.S. women are closing in on their fifth consecutive medal in the event.
Following a 5-0 start last week in Hamamatsu, Japan, the Americans sandwiched wins over Japan and the Dominican Republic with their only loss of the tournament so far against China during a three-game series this week in. This gives Team USA a 7-1 record and a second-place standing heading into the final three matches. The U.S. women won bronze medals in 2003, 2007 and 2015 and silver in 2011. They have never won the gold medal at the quadrennial tournament, currently using a 12-team, round-robin format.
Kicking off the stretch of three games in Sapporo, the women kept their undefeated streak alive against the host nation, edging Japan after a tight competition 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-8 on Sunday. The first set alone saw 16 ties and six lead changes before the U.S. won, setting the tone for the rest of the match. Japan came from behind to win the second set, the U.S. rallied to win the third. and Japan again came from behind to win the fourth and force a tiebreaker. Jumping out to a 5-0 lead, the U.S. women rode the momentum to the victory that pushed their record to 6-0 in the tournament.
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley led the U.S. team with 30 points, including five in the tiebreaker, while Olympian Karsta Lowe added 18 points after coming in as a substitute late in the second set. Middle Chiaka Ogbogu had 15 points.
That set up a Monday showdown against No. 2 China, the only team left undefeated besides the U.S. and also the defending World Cup champions. It wasn’t nearly as close a result, with China winning in straight sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22. The Chinese opened up sizable leads in all three sets, and, although the Americans closed to within a point in the third, they weren’t able to get over the hump. China took sole possession of first place with the win. Lowe and fellow 2016 U.S. Olympian Jordan Larson reach had nine points for Team USA.