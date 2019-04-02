Women’s water polo
Even without captain Maggie Steffens, the U.S. women’s water polo team came through in a penalty shootout to defend its gold medal at the FINA Intercontinental Tournament on Sunday in Perth, Australia, neutralizing the host country 14-12.
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Steffens sustained a head injury during Saturday ’s 14-7 semifinal win against Canada, and was not able to take part in Sunday’s final.
The win was Team USA’s 36th in a row, a streak dating back to last year’s Intercontinetal Tournament when the team fell to Australia in the opening round. The Americans recovered to claim that Intercontinental Tournament title.
Surfing
Gold Coast, Australia: Qualifying for the inaugural Olympic surfing competition has begun with a World Surf League event, which also features equal prize money for male and female boardriders.
Seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore leads the women’s field while defending Gold Coast champion and fellow Australian Julian Wilson features in a strong men’s field that included American great and 11-time world champion Kelly Slater and reigning series champion Gabriel Medina.
For surfers like Gilmore, who can earn a spot at the Tokyo Olympics by finishing in the top eight at the end of the WSL season, 2019 presents opportunities for pay parity and Olympic inclusion.