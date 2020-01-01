Women’s Sports Foundation
Alana Nichols begins the new year with a big new task in front of her. The five-time U.S. Paralympian started Wednesday as the 18th president of the Women’s Sports Foundation.
Nichols, a gold medalist at both the summer and winter Paralympic Games, takes over for Elana Meyers Taylor, the U.S. Olympic bobsled medalist who has held the role since last January and is taking off this season while pregnant with her first child.
Nichols, who competed in all five Paralympics between 2008 and 2016, summer and winter, began as a wheelchair basketball player in Beijing and London before competing in paracanoe in Rio. Between those she competed as a downhill skier in Vancouver and Sochi.
Along the way she won six medals, three of them gold — once in basketball, twice in skiing.
Nichols becomes only the second Paralympian to hold the role as WSF president, following track and field athlete Aimee Mullins, who held the role in 2007-08.
Founded by tennis icon Billie Jean King in 1974, the Women’s Sports Foundation works to “advance the lives of women and girls through sports and physical activity.” The foundation provides support to girls’ and women’s sports through the funding of athletes, research, education and other means.