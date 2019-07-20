Gymnastics
Louisville, Ky.: Simone Biles won the U.S. Classic on Saturday to maintain her six-year winning streak.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion had an all-around score of 60.000, 2.100 points ahead of runner-up Riley McCusker. Grace McCallum was third at 57.700.
Biles, who has not lost since the 2013 U.S. Championships, surged from fifth following the first rotation on the uneven bars into first on the next. She posted the top scores in the vault and floor exercise, which generated the most curiosity for what she would add to her top-flight exercise routine.
Biles didn’t disappoint, unleashing a high-speed punch layout front onto her second flip. Momentum from the high-energy move sent her out of bounds, though it didn’t hurt her score in that segment or overall. She also was third on the balance beam in the first of just two U.S. appearances this year; the second is next month at the U.S. Nationals in Kansas City, Missouri.
Diving
Gwangju, South Korea: Yang Jian won the men’s 10-meter platform title at the world championships as China took another gold. Yang Jian totaled 598.65 points, ahead of teammate Yang Hao at 585.75.
Aleksandr Bondar of Russia took bronze with 541.05.
Two-time world champion Thomas Daley of Britain finished seventh.
• After winning gold in the first 11 events, the lone event China didn’t win at the championships was the mixed 3-meter synchronized springboard, with the Chinese scratching.
Matthew Carter and Maddison Keeney of Australia won by edging Francois Imbeau-Dulac and Jennifer Abel of Canada. Germany’s Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel took bronze .
Americans Briadam Herrera and Maria Coburn were fifth.
Beach volleyball
Espinho, Portugal: Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil
posted their second runner-up finish in an FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour 4-star tournament this season.
They entered the tournament as the No. 13 team in Olympic qualification rankings, and the fourth-ranked team from the U.S. Up to two U.S. teams can qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
They lost the championship match to Nadezda Makroguzova and Svetlana Kholomina of Russia 21-17, 21-16.
Triathlon
Edmonton, Alberta: Four days shy of her 28th birthday, American Summer Rappaport earned her third consecutive podium finish in the World Triathlon Series, finishing second in the elite women’s race behind Emma Jackson of Australia.