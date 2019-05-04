Sled hockey
Ostrava, Czech Republic: Team USA and Canada have taken turns as world sled hockey champions since 2012, so it was fitting that the gold-medal game was a back-and-forth affair.
This time, it was the Americans prevailing and taking back the world title from their biggest rivals, winning 3-2 in overtime. Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Brody Roybal scored the game-winner 5:08 into the extra period .
The U.S. never would have gotten to overtime if not for Declan Farmer tying the game with 3:26 to go in the third period. Farmer did the same thing for Team USA in the gold-medal game at the Paralympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, also against Canada, also a game the Americans won in overtime.
Team USA started off strong Saturday, outshooting Canada 8-1, but could not score. It was Canada that opened the scoring in the second period, and the teams then traded goals with Josh Pauls and Farmer scoring the equalizers. Farmer was named Best Forward at the tournament for the second consecutive time.
Besides collecting its fourth world title, the U.S. finished an impressive season with 11 wins, one overtime win, and one loss. It was the seventh time the U.S. and Canada met this season, with Team USA winning six. U.S. goalie Steve Cash was in net for all six, part of his 7-0 record this season.
Track and field
Doha, Qatar: The IAAF Diamond League series held its opener Friday and three U.S. athletes have their first victories in the books.
Pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, hurdler Dalilah Muhammad and shot putter Ryan Crouser took home wins in their events, and another four U.S. athletes finished top-three.
Crouser, the reigning Olympic shot put champ, outthrew New Zealand’s Tomas Walsh, the 2017 world champ, for the win. Crouser’s best throw was 22.13 meters, shy of the lifetime-best 22.74 he threw at the Long Beach Invitational in April, which was the longest by anyone since 1990.
Walsh finished second at 22.06.
Kendricks, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and 2017 world champion, had a best jump of 5.80 meters in the pole vault, edging Brazil’s Thiago Braz, the 2016 Olympic champion.
Olympic champion Muhammad, meanwhile, led a one-two U.S. finish in the women’s 400 hurdles with a world-leading time of 53.61 seconds, a meet record. Ashley Spencer was second with a season-best 54.72.
Donavan Brazier came in third in the men’s 800 in a season-best 1:44.70. Sharika Nelvis added a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles at 12.78. American teammate Christina Clemons finished one spot behind with a 12.83 .
Hillary Bor took second in the men’s 3,000 steeplechase in 8:08.41, a personal best. Ajee Wilson was third in the women’s 800 in 1:58.83.